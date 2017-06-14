Ever wondered what it takes to build a showground? (These stats will blow your mind)

What does it take to turn a grassy field or empty indoor arena into a thriving show centre, complete with stabling and foot-perfect, all-weather surfaces? H&H finds out

It’s hard to imagine what the magnificent, glass-roofed arena at Olympia looks like before it’s been equestrianised. Prior to tonnes of arena surface being laid down, the venue is more akin to a sleek ice skating rink than an international arena hosting world-class horse sport.

So what are the big factors in getting these shows set up and running like clockwork?

The surface

Anything is possible, says Martin Collins from Martin Collins Enterprises, who has been providing temporary arenas for some of the world’s largest equestrian events for more than two decades, including Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the London International Horse Show Olympia and Global Champions Tour (GCT) shows.

“It is possible to put a temporary arena on almost any surface — it’s what is underneath that can be the biggest issue, as well as the time frame needed to install it,” he says. “Putting an arena on a big, flat, concrete, indoor arena such as Olympia or Wembley is relatively straightforward.

“If the arena is to sit on undulating grass land or an unlevel area, then a temporary levelling base needs to be made and laid to give a level start point.

“Outdoor shows may need to have drainage while indoor ones won’t.”

Every October, Birmingham’s NEC is transformed into an equestrian utopia as HOYS hosts the finale to the showing year and a high point of the domestic showjumping calendar, alongside thrills, spills and top-class entertainment.

“Logistically, the show is very complicated as it takes up over 50 acres of the NEC complex, consisting of four arenas and link ways totalling over 9,000msq,” says Becky Bolan of Andrews Bowen Ltd. “It requires 1,800 tonnes of Andrews Bowen 2012 surface delivered on 62 articulated lorries, plus four low loaders and three Andrews Bowen Prograde maintenance machines.”

Accessibility

It’s not just about the venue itself — accessibility also plays a big part.

“The right-sized transporters have to be able to get into the venues, as well as the correct-sized plant machinery to offload and reload the surface from the trucks,” Martin adds.

“Articulated lorries that carry 29 tonnes of surface are the usual method of transportation, but if venue access won’t allow for this, then smaller trucks have to be used.”

For an event such as the London GCT, which has a 5,000msq arena, 1,000 tonnes of surface is transported, which requires over 50 truck movements.

Time

“Time is also another big factor,” says Martin. “A show such as Olympia only allows us two days to install the arena, and overnight after the show to remove it, requiring a team of 10 men plus various pieces of plant machinery.”

At HOYS, the arena is installed by 20 workers over about five days. “It’s certainly a matter of all hands on deck,” says Becky.

In November 2016, the BBC’s The One Show, situated in the centre of London, played host to the Spanish Riding School (pictured above).

The producers needed a temporary surface laying outside Broadcasting House for the riders to perform live.

“With only five days’ notice, we mixed a surface, organised all the logistics, dealt with the relevant permits, security and safety issues and gave the horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna a foot-perfect surface,” Martin explains.

“The team had to install the surface the morning of the show with the trucks only being allowed outside the studios until 7am, so it was a 3am start. As the area was subject to weight restrictions, the trucks couldn’t tip the surface out, so it had to be wheeled in by wheelbarrow and laid by hand.”

Maintenance

Maintenance of the arena is also a key component.

“The most important aspect of surfacing design is that it provides a consistent platform for the various equestrian activities it is required for,” says Becky. “We use the Equaflow system which provides and maintains the optimum moisture content.

“The system offers up to 646,000 litres of water storage and is made up of a plastic sub-base replacement layer, with water storage and drainage unit. It also absorbs impact and reduces concussion.”

This system came in useful for the 11th round of the 2015 Longines GCT held in London at Syon Park by the River Thames.

“One of the most visited cities on the planet, London is a perfect venue for the public, but a challenge for us to turn the parkland setting into an FEI international arena,” says Becky.

“This was made possible with the Equaflow sub-base replacement system in conjunction with 1,250 tonnes of Andrews Bowen 2012 surface.”

With time at a premium, using the most efficient machinery to maintain the surface is vital.

“The mixture of wax, fibre and sand at an event such as Olympia is quite dense with little movement,” says Martin. “It is made bespoke for Olympia, as it has to accommodate all manner of disciplines, from extreme carriage driving to dressage and showjumping. There is little time between classes, so we use Martin Collins Arena Masters maintenance equipment to groom it.”

