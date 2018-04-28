Are you in the market for a new event horse? Take a look at this great selection for sale

Take a look at this selection of event horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Outstanding prospect’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “Chandler B (Eric) is a superb Oldenburg, that has been professionally broken, produced and competed and is showing impressive scope and ability in all three phases but especially cross-country. Eric has a fantastic attitude to work and is genuine and uncomplicated. He is snaffle-mouthed, easy to manage, hack, shoe, clip and box. He started competing in June this year and completed two BE80s and two BE90s in July and August and completed a BE100 in September, where he jumped a double clear. He shows potential to progress through the grades with ease. He would suit an amateur or professional as he is bold and scopey without being tricky or complex.”

View the advert

2. ‘One in a million’

Height: 15.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This absolute superstar is Mr Perfect. He has the most perfect temperament, a willing attitude towards his work and always wants to please his rider. Casper has been there and done it all. He has lots of talent without the sharp edge and is the ultimate schoolmaster. He has three superb paces, works correctly and consistently in all three gaits and is snaffle-mouthed for every discipline. He jumps for fun and is a machine both showjumping and cross-country. He is a total confidence giver and a saint to have on the yard.”

View the advert

3. ‘Cross-country machine’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 16

Selling points: “I have owned this horse for the past eight years and he has never had a sick day. He is a great all-rounder for all riding club activities and teams. He has been unaffiliated eventing and has been placed up to BE100. He was 11th nationally in RoR (Retraining of Racehorses) eventing last year, and was sixth at the regional qualifier. He loves to do his job, can hack alone and in company, never spooks and is a cross-country machine. He is easy to do and has competed up to 105cm in showjumping and novice level dressage. He has also won every time I have shown him in RoR classes. He is a perfect gentleman.”

View the advert

4. ‘Fun schoolmaster’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “This horse has successfully evented to CCI2*/advanced level with 68 BE points and many placings across the levels including eighth at Blair CCI2* in 2016. He is now looking to downgrade and teach someone the ropes at the lower levels. He has had the same owner since he was a foal.”

View the advert

5. ‘Serious eventer’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This horse has all the scope. He is currently jumping foxhunter British Showjumping but is still in discovery points. He qualified for the Blue Chip championships and newcomers second rounds this year. He has hunted and field mastered this season and is a brilliant hunter, jumps anything and is very mannerly. He has been cross-country schooling and nothing fazes him. He is also a super mover and would go a long way in dressage. He has an exceptional temperament, is willing and trainable.”

View the advert

