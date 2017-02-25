3, 2, 1, GO! 6 event horses ready to conquer the 2017 season

With the eventing season just around the corner take a look at our selection of event horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Great potential’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare has jumped up to British Showjumping (BS) newcomers and has 63BS points. She has been placed every time out in unaffiliated dressage competitions and has been placed at BE90 level. She is currently hunting with the Meynell and has beautiful paces and a bold jump. She is easy to do and hack and has no vices. A super-sweet mare.”

View the advert

2. ‘Talented all-rounder and eventer’

Height: 16hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This homebred horse has won at BE90 and BE100 level. He is very consistent in all three phases and would be ideal for grassroots or to move up the grades. He has fantastic paces and wins every time out at prelim level and he has also won at novice level, always scoring over 70%. He jumps double clear nearly every time and is usually placed in the top five with 78 BE foundation points. He is great to do in all ways.”

View the advert

3. ‘Proven grassroots eventer’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This horse has competed at BE100, qualifying for the Mitsubishi Cup at Badminton. He also qualified for the Blenheim eventers’ dressage championships and has super flatwork — he would excel at British Dressage (BD). He has done fun rides and hunted with the Ledbury, Monmouth, North Cotswold and Pytchley — he goes first or last over hedges, gates, walls and ditches with a snaffle mouth at all times. He has also been shown and ridden side-saddle.”

View the advert

4. ‘Advanced eventer’

Article continues below...

Height: 16.3hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Master Trump’, by Master Imp, has 89BE points. He is a very good mover and has been regularly placed at intermediate level, being brilliant across country. He was second at the intermediate championships at Gatcombe in 2016, was placed in the CCI2* at Hartpury and has jumped clear at three CIC2*s.”

View the advert

5. ‘Will jump round a four-star’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 11

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare has 105BE points and is qualified for CCI3* after going double clear at Burgham CIC3* and one down showjumping but clear cross-country at Houghton CIC3*. She will progress to jump round a four-star but likewise she would be an amazing schoolmistress for a younger rider. She has an amazing temperament and is never mareish and is easy to do around the yard and at shows. She has good paces and a lovely jump.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘Super smart’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Cooley River’ has evented up to CIC*, going clear across country. He has 12 BE points and 47 BE foundation points. He has many placings from BE90 to novice and was double clear and 10th in his first intermediate novice. He was also sixth in the 2016 Corinthian Cup at The Festival Of British Eventing. ‘Fred’ has also competed up to newcomers BS — he jumped a triple clear at his discovery second round competition (last round was 1.25m) and went on to jump in the discovery championship. He is the most genuine, easy going horse, always in a snaffle (your granny could do his fast work!). He has also hunted with the Old Berks and has jumped at a gate jumping competition clearing 1.55m. A dream to do.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

Article continues below...

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk