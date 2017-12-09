Event horses that could get you noticed for all the right reasons in 2018

With 2018 looming, it’s time to start thinking about a horse that could get you in the prizes eventing next season. Take a look at this selection of event horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Outstanding prospect’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “Chandler B (Eric) is a superb Oldenburg, that has been professionally broken, produced and competed and is showing impressive scope and ability in all three phases but especially cross-country. Eric has a fantastic attitude to work and is genuine and uncomplicated. He is snaffle mouthed, easy to manage, hack, shoe, clip and box. He started competing in June this year and completed two BE80s and two BE90s in July and August and completed a BE100 in September where he jumped a double clear. He shows potential to progress through the grades with ease. He would suit an amateur or professional as he is bold and scopey without being tricky or complex.”

2. ‘Top class’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “Smartie has won unaffiliated eventing and showjumping and has masses of potential on the flat, often scoring in the high 20s. Out of 12 events, she has jumped eight double clears. This includes being placed second in her first BE (British Eventing) novice at Catton Park. She has also had seven top 10 placings and is a real eye-catcher. She is always a snaffle mouth and is good to hack alone or in company. Smartie would also excel at pure showjumping as she has bags of scope and is very speedy. She would be a real team prospect and would give anyone years of fun and also success. Smartie is good to shoe, clip, catch and load.”

3. ‘Genuine and uncomplicated’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This is a homebred, very smart, eye-catching horse who has been lightly competed around university commitments. He has done everything from fun rides, hunting, eventing, dressage, hunter trials and showjumping. He has three lovely even paces with great presence in the ring, regularly scoring below 30 out eventing. He is an easy uncomplicated ride and snaffle-mouthed in all phases. He has competed up to BE100 eventing and 1.10m showjumping but has plenty of scope to go further than this. He is careful in the showjumping and covers the ground easily across country. This is a very quiet horse to handle and ride, and he is easy to do at shows. You can easily take him out by yourself and he doesn’t need regular work to stay sane. He lives in or out and is easy to do in all ways.”

4. ‘Talented and proven’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This horse has predominantly been produced to event and has been brought up through the levels from BE90 to CCI*. The majority of his riding has been done by a junior who has had success with him throughout the levels. He’s had wins at BE100U18 finishing on his dressage scores as low as 24 plus several placings at novice and has finished in the top 15 at CCI*J too. He has also lightly competed in affiliated showjumping with double clears at nearly every show as well as doing all riding club activities and has hunted frequently. He has been well-produced on the flat and has three lovely basic paces, established mediums, shoulder in, leg yield and counter canter. He understands flying changes and has a big uphill canter. He is extremely scopey and has lots of jump in the tank and for the right rider could excel further though the levels. He is easy to do at home — good to hack alone and in company, great in traffic, good to box (trailer or lorry), shoe and catch. He has no vices and turns out alone and in company. He doesn’t need daily riding to keep him sane and isn’t a sharp horse.”

5. ‘Serious eventer’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This well-bred Irish Sports Horse by Cobra is showing great eventing potential. He began eventing this year and has consistently jumped double clears at BE90 and BE100. He is currently eligible to qualify for the Mitsubishi Motors Cup at Badminton and also has the scope to go novice and beyond for a competitive junior, young rider or small adult. This young horse has three correct paces with a bold yet careful jump and has never incurred jumping faults across country.”

