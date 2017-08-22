Rule Britannia! 14 triumphant photos of Britain on their way to GOLD at the European Eventing Championships

Spirits may have been muted in the British eventing camp after our team fifth place in Rio — but fast forward a year, and it's a different story. Union Flags waved furiously as Britain clinched the team gold medal in Strzegom, Poland on Sunday (20 August 2017) at the European Eventing Championships. Here’s how they did it...



1 /14 Making her senior squad debut, Ros Canter scores a personal best of 38.6 on the first day of dressage with Allstar B Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /14 Team spirit: Oliver Townend keeps a close eye on the first day of action

3 /14 Competing as an individual, Gemma Tattersall rides a spectacular test aboard Quicklook V to place them fourth after the first phase Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /14 Pathfinders: Oliver Townend may have become the discard score due to two run-outs aboard Cooley SRS, but he played a valuable role in sussing out the testing track Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /14 Making a splash: a clear round from Ros Canter and Allstar B helps Britain move into the gold medal position after cross-country day Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /14 Tina Cook and Billy The Red on their way to a clear cross-country: ‘We had every belief in our horses’ cross-country performances,’ she said afterwards. Tina was one of only four riders from 77 starters to achieve the 10-minute optimum time Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /14 Nicola Wilson and Bulana tackle Rudiger Schwarz’s 30-fence cross-country track with flair, to finish the second phase in fourth position individually Credit: Peter Nixon

8 /14 Ros holds her nerve for a clear showjumping round on the final day of the action

9 /14 All smiles from Tina Cook after piloting Billy The Red to a clear showjumping

10 /14 Last to go for the Brits: the spectators hold their breath as Nicola Wilson executes a faultless round to guarantee Britain’s place on the top step of the podium — and an individual bronze for herself

11 /14 The Brits are back: an elated crowd join in the celebrations in Poland

12 /14 Hankies at the read: it’s an emotional moment when Britain’s support team realise that our eventers have won their first European Championships team gold since 2009

13 /14 Back in pole position: Britain take their place on the podium