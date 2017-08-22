Rule Britannia! 14 triumphant photos of Britain on their way to GOLD at the European Eventing Championships

Spirits may have been muted in the British eventing camp after our team fifth place in Rio — but fast forward a year, and it's a different story. Union Flags waved furiously as Britain clinched the team gold medal in Strzegom, Poland on Sunday (20 August 2017) at the European Eventing Championships. Here’s how they did it...
Don't miss the full report and analysis from the European Eventing Championships in the 24 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine
Making her senior squad debut, Ros Canter scores a personal best of 38.6 on the first day of dressage with Allstar B
Credit: Peter Nixon
Team spirit: Oliver Townend keeps a close eye on the first day of action
Competing as an individual, Gemma Tattersall rides a spectacular test aboard Quicklook V to place them fourth after the first phase
Credit: Peter Nixon
Pathfinders: Oliver Townend may have become the discard score due to two run-outs aboard Cooley SRS, but he played a valuable role in sussing out the testing track
Credit: Peter Nixon
Making a splash: a clear round from Ros Canter and Allstar B helps Britain move into the gold medal position after cross-country day
Credit: Peter Nixon
Tina Cook and Billy The Red on their way to a clear cross-country: ‘We had every belief in our horses’ cross-country performances,’ she said afterwards. Tina was one of only four riders from 77 starters to achieve the 10-minute optimum time
Credit: Peter Nixon
Nicola Wilson and Bulana tackle Rudiger Schwarz’s 30-fence cross-country track with flair, to finish the second phase in fourth position individually
Credit: Peter Nixon
Ros holds her nerve for a clear showjumping round on the final day of the action
All smiles from Tina Cook after piloting Billy The Red to a clear showjumping
Last to go for the Brits: the spectators hold their breath as Nicola Wilson executes a faultless round to guarantee Britain’s place on the top step of the podium — and an individual bronze for herself
The Brits are back: an elated crowd join in the celebrations in Poland
Hankies at the read: it’s an emotional moment when Britain’s support team realise that our eventers have won their first European Championships team gold since 2009
Back in pole position: Britain take their place on the podium
Time to celebrate: the triumphant team soak up the atmosphere