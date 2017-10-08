Escape to Essex with these equestrian havens

For you: a Grade II-listed farmhouse dating back in parts to the 15th century. There are three bedrooms and a detached guest annexe. There is dog kennelling and an outdoor run, plus an extensive gravelled driveway with a lawn and planted areas plus stone terrace areas with built-in lighting in the garden.

For the horses: four large stables and two stables on skids. There is also a concrete wash-down bay, 30x40m arena, secure storage containers and six paddocks. Set in just over nine acres.

What’s the damage? £1.295m

Agent: Zoe Napier

Telephone: 01621 840333

Visit: zoenapier.com