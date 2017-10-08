Escape to Essex with these equestrian havens

Get the best of both worlds in Essex with easy access to London and rural living
1. Seven Gables Stables, near Chelmsford
For you: a five-bedroom family home, built in the 1970s, in the rural village of Cock Clarks, with farmland views to the front and rural views to the rear. Additionally, there is a detached two-bedroom annexe that is arranged over two floors, and a triple cart lodge, plus formal gardens with a feature pond.
For the horses: the yard consists of 10 block-built and three wooden boxes. There is a large, detached hay barn and a 20x40m arena that needs resurfacing.
What’s the damage? in excess of £1.25m
Agent: Zoe Napier
Telephone: 01621 840333
Visit: zoenapier.com
2. Sparrows Farm, near Saffron Walden
For you: an attractive former farmhouse, dating back to the early 17th century, with an en suite master bedroom, and three further bedrooms. The property is not listed and has full planning permission to be extended. Outside there is a summerhouse, gym and hard tennis court.
For the horses: there are seven stables, a tack/staff room, feed room, hay barn, all-weather arena with mirrors and a sound system, a horse walker and excellent hacking. Set in 4.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.5m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 01279 756800
Visit:savills.com
3. Bennetts Farm, near Chelmsford
For you: a Grade II-listed farmhouse dating back in parts to the 15th century. There are three bedrooms and a detached guest annexe. There is dog kennelling and an outdoor run, plus an extensive gravelled driveway with a lawn and planted areas plus stone terrace areas with built-in lighting in the garden.
For the horses: four large stables and two stables on skids. There is also a concrete wash-down bay, 30x40m arena, secure storage containers and six paddocks. Set in just over nine acres.
What’s the damage? £1.295m
Agent: Zoe Napier
Telephone: 01621 840333
Visit: zoenapier.com
4. Ongar Park Lodge, near Epping
For you: a Grade II-listed period house with four bedrooms and far-reaching views. One of the bedrooms is arranged as a dressing room and gives access to two further attic rooms. In the mature gardens is a substantial pond.
For the horses: a stable yard with three looseboxes, a tack room and a hay barn. There is also an arena, which needs resurfacing. Set in 2.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.1m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 020 8498 6600
Visit: savills.com
