12 essential pieces of first aid advice for an equine emergency

Ahead of the annual National Equine Health Survey (22-29 May 2017), national pet charity Blue Cross is highlighting horse health care with some essential first aid tips for horse owners

1. Invest in a good first aid kit

Make sure you have a good kit in an easily accessible place on the yard and when you travel and that it includes your vet’s emergency numbers.

2. Take first aid action fast

Take immediate action when an injury is discovered, to prevent the condition getting worse. Call the veterinary surgeon and act on the advice given.

3. Assess wounds carefully

Type and location of a wound, and the manner in which it was caused, can affect its severity and treatment. Even the most harmless looking wounds can be life-threatening if, for example, a joint or tendon sheath has been penetrated. It is advisable to call your vet to investigate how serious a wound might be.

4. Stem bleeding

Apply pressure to the area and call the vet. Treat wounds according to veterinary advice. All treatments should be carried out with the aim of stopping bleeding, cleansing and disinfecting the wound and promoting healing.

5. Bandage with caution

Bandages should be applied over padding, with an even pressure used throughout, to avoid damaging the leg as they can cause additional pressure sores if too tight. There should be no wrinkles in either the bandage or the padding.

6. Know how to take your horse’s pulse

A horse’s resting pulse rate is 30 to 40 heartbeats per minute. It will increase with exercise and excitement, but can also increase when the horse has pain or a fever. Check the pulse at the point where the facial artery passes under the lower jaw. When the artery has been located, apply light pressure with the flat of two or three fingers. Count the pulses over 15 seconds and multiply by four to obtain the pulse rate per minute.

