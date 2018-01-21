Why Warwickshire could be the dream location for you and your horses

Find your dream equestrian home in the open space of Shakespeare’s county
1. Gate Farm, Sawbridge, near Rugby
For you: a three-bedroom cottage located down a small country lane in the hamlet of Sawbridge, with a wood burner in the sitting room and French doors leading to the garden. From the kitchen, there are views across the courtyard to the paddocks, and the exposed timber beams and stone wall add to the country cottage feel. Positioned in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside, it is within 10 miles of Rugby train station and seven miles from junction 18 on the M1 and also junction one on the M6.
For the horses: the driveway leads to a gravelled, circular courtyard, which has access to the five stables and tack room. They are made of timber with a corrugated roof and are in a U-shape with a concrete area at the front. There is power and lighting to all the stables, with water accessible to the front of the block. Directly to the side of the barn, there is access to a two-acre paddock and a 250-metre walk from the house takes you to a further 15.61 acres of pastureland.
USP: there is a fresh-water lake stocked with course fish.
What’s the damage? £900,000
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone: 01788 820062
Visit: fineandcountry.com
2. Kings Brook House, Alveston, near Stratford-upon-Avon
For you: a detached family home in the sought-after village of Alveston, just three miles from Stratford town centre. There is a master bedroom with a dressing area and an en suite, another en suite bedroom and two further bedrooms. The kitchen has granite worktops, a glazed sink, a four-oven AGA and a pantry cupboard. The property is screened behind a high hedge with a five-bar gate to a large gravel drive and parking area. There is an oak-framed double carport with sensor lighting, flagstone paths in the garden, a patio and a raised deck with an oak and glazed balustrade, ideal for al fresco dining.
For the horses: a secluded grass field with two wooden stables and a feed room/tack room on a concrete base. The field is sheltered by mature hedges and trees and is an ideal paddock for grazing. Set in 2.83 acres.
USP: the garden room extension to the kitchen, complete with underfloor heating and bi-fold doors opening out onto the secluded deck terrace, creates a bright living space to kick back in post-riding.
What’s the damage? £1.25m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 01789 297735
Visit: knightfrank.com
3. Oaks Hollow, Ashow, near Kenilworth
For you: a detached, contemporary, open-plan barn conversion, in an impressive position looking out on to the River Avon and land owned by the Stoneleigh Abbey Estate. The main house has five bedrooms, two with en suites, and there is also a detached coach house with an artist’s studio and store on the ground floor, plus a self- contained annexe upstairs with one bedroom. There is a private driveway accessed through wrought iron electric gates.
For the horses: six stables and a tack room with both electricity and water. Positioned beyond the formal gardens is an all-weather arena, and there’s also a gallop. There is hardstanding that can provide parking for several large vehicles and the land totals just over 17 acres, split into a number of paddocks.
USP: the impressive formal gardens are split into two main sections, both of which are landscaped and enclosed with walling and iron railings.
What’s the damage? £2.5m
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone: 01926 455959
Visit: fineandcountry.com
Ref: Horse & Hound; 18 January 2018