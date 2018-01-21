Why Warwickshire could be the dream location for you and your horses

For you: a three-bedroom cottage located down a small country lane in the hamlet of Sawbridge, with a wood burner in the sitting room and French doors leading to the garden. From the kitchen, there are views across the courtyard to the paddocks, and the exposed timber beams and stone wall add to the country cottage feel. Positioned in the beautiful Warwickshire countryside, it is within 10 miles of Rugby train station and seven miles from junction 18 on the M1 and also junction one on the M6.

For the horses: the driveway leads to a gravelled, circular courtyard, which has access to the five stables and tack room. They are made of timber with a corrugated roof and are in a U-shape with a concrete area at the front. There is power and lighting to all the stables, with water accessible to the front of the block. Directly to the side of the barn, there is access to a two-acre paddock and a 250-metre walk from the house takes you to a further 15.61 acres of pastureland.

USP: there is a fresh-water lake stocked with course fish.

What’s the damage? £900,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Telephone: 01788 820062

Visit: fineandcountry.com