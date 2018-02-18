Don’t miss our pick of delightful properties nestled in the glorious Leicestershire countryside.
1. Willow Tree Barn, Upton, near Market Bosworth
For you: this five-bedroom barn conversion is nestled on a plot of 2.5 acres of ground in the rural hamlet of Upton. The internal accommodation is set across two levels and includes under floor heating throughout. The ground layout compromises of a dining kitchen, sitting room, utility and shower room and a generous lounge, while the first floor hosts an en suite master bedroom, a family bathroom and four additional sleeping rooms. An attractive doglegged staircase rising to the first floor landing provides access to the living room and lounge. The ground level has a beautiful slate floor running throughout, and the lounge holds French windows opening out onto the spacious garden area.
For the horses: the paddocks are situated to the rear of the property and overlook the Leicestershire countryside. There are four timber framed stables, a built in tack room and two paddocks. There is also mains electricity and water access at the stabling.
USP: in addition to the stable block, the property benefits from a further 1,000 square feet of outbuildingS, offering workshop space, garaging and also potential for kennels with a run.
What’s the damage? £699,950.
Agent: Alexanders of Market Bosworth
Telephone number: 01509 861222
Visit: alexanders-estates.com
2. Old Hall Farm, Long Clawson, near Melton Mowbray
For you: a well presented, restored and refurbished three storey Georgian Grade II period farmhouse offering generous accommodation. Compromising of six bedrooms, four bathrooms, four reception rooms, kitchen and breakfast room, three garages and car port, workshop/garage, the house is set over three floors with a fine entrance hall offering guests with a stunning initial impression of the property. The main house enjoys of recessed high gate entrance to the main driveway with a bridge leading over a small brock.
For the horses: equestrian facilities include a period stable block with space for four horses, a separate stable, tack room, and storage, adjoining fenced paddock with a two box timber stable, and 5.3 acres of paddocks.
USP: in addition to the main property, there is a separate courtyard adjacent to the house offering four period cottages. Old Hall Farm cottages comprise of a renovated range of former period outbuildings currently providing four separate lots. This courtyard scheme has its own driveway access from the principal driveway into the property with separate courtyard parking.
What’s the damage? £1.75m
Agent: Savills Nottingham
Telephone number: 0115 934 8020
Visit: savills.co.uk
3. Home Farm, Hothorpe, near Lutterworth
For you: an exceptional equestrian estate with a Georgian style country house set in 120 acres of prime Leicestershire countryside. The house has a traditional brick exterior and attention has been focused on creating a house, which is true to the traditional Georgian construction standards. Offering five bedrooms, each provides stunning views of the estate and the master suit offers an en suite facility. To the south of Home Farm is the Barn House, which provides ancillary accommodation to the main plot. Features include a galleried dining hall, a kitchen breakfast room and an oakframed end wall with French doors.
For the horses: the courtyard stables are situated at the rear of the main house and have been newly constructed in a U-shaped arrangement of 12 stables. Additionally, there is a tack room, a wash box with rubber floor and hot water supply and an equine solarium. Adjacent to the stables there is a separate timber feed shed and a five-horse Monarch horse walker. There are three arenas, including an indoor and two outdoor facilities. At the back of the Barn House there are nine additional stables.
USP: the property holds an infrared sauna and aheated swimming pool in an oakframed room. The pool is 1,200cm deep and mosaic tiled. Beyond it, and accessed via a sheltered terrace to the east with a hot tub and fire pit, is a plant room.
What’s the damage? £4.5m
Agent: Strutt and Parker
Telephone number: 01858 438 723,
Visit: struttandparker.com
