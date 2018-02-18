For you: an exceptional equestrian estate with a Georgian style country house set in 120 acres of prime Leicestershire countryside. The house has a traditional brick exterior and attention has been focused on creating a house, which is true to the traditional Georgian construction standards. Offering five bedrooms, each provides stunning views of the estate and the master suit offers an en suite facility. To the south of Home Farm is the Barn House, which provides ancillary accommodation to the main plot. Features include a galleried dining hall, a kitchen breakfast room and an oakframed end wall with French doors.

For the horses: the courtyard stables are situated at the rear of the main house and have been newly constructed in a U-shaped arrangement of 12 stables. Additionally, there is a tack room, a wash box with rubber floor and hot water supply and an equine solarium. Adjacent to the stables there is a separate timber feed shed and a five-horse Monarch horse walker. There are three arenas, including an indoor and two outdoor facilities. At the back of the Barn House there are nine additional stables.

USP: the property holds an infrared sauna and aheated swimming pool in an oakframed room. The pool is 1,200cm deep and mosaic tiled. Beyond it, and accessed via a sheltered terrace to the east with a hot tub and fire pit, is a plant room.

What’s the damage? £4.5m

Agent: Strutt and Parker

Telephone number: 01858 438 723,

Visit: struttandparker.com