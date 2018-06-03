The ultimate Exmoor set-up for any hunting fan

Located in the heart of Exmoor hunting country is this idyllic three-bedroom country home, complete with equestrian facilities.

If you love hunting then you will already be aware of the sporting wonders of Exmoor. Local packs include Devon and Somerset Staghounds, Quantock Staghounds, Dulverton West Foxhounds, Dulverton Farmers, Exmoor Foxhounds and the Minehead Harriers. The Exmoor Foxhounds and Devon and Somerset Staghounds are the active packs that hunt over and around this property.

Whichever pack you hunt with, the variety of countryside — from high heather-clad moorlands to the deep wooded fast flowing river valleys — means there is much to enjoy when hunting with any of the popular local packs.

Castle Farm is situated to the west of Exford and within a short drive of the village itself (2.2 miles). For any lover of the countryside, some of the area’s most stunning open moorland riding and walking is on the doorstep with places such as Trout Hill, South Common, Brendon Common and Brendon Two Gates just a stone’s throw away.

Purchased at public auction some 17 years ago, the property required considerable modernisation and improvement and the present owners set about to make several improvements, which included the installation of the manege and restoration of the stable yard.

Offered for sale by Fine and Country, this property is priced at £750,000.

Could this be the hunting haven for you?

The land totals 14.8 acres. The majority is pasture and has been split into five main paddocks, with two smaller paddocks closer to the main house. Check out the views over the Exmoor countryside…

When you’re not out hunting, there is a manege which measures 20x40m to keep your horse’s schooling up to scratch…

… as well as a stable yard incorporating three stables ‐ one a foaling box ‐ with a tack and feed room, as well as an attached barn area.

Just imagine the endless hours of hacking and exploring…

A private drive leads off Wellshead Lane to Castle Farm House, which boasts three bedrooms.

Inside, the interior has a traditional, country feel. The open plan farmhouse kitchen/diner features a recessed fireplace with inset slow combustion stove.

The living room enjoys views over that incredible landscape.

As the house is in an elevated position, summer evenings watching the horses graze will certainly be on the agenda.