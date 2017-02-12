Looking to rent? Check out our pick of equestrian properties on the market

If you're not in a position to buy, or are looking to try out an area with a view to buying in the future, one of these properties could be the solution

1. Summerhill Barn, Sussex



For you: a barn conversion with four bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, an open-plan kitchen/drawing room and a large terrace with rural views.

For the horses: a wooden stable block with two stables and a tack room. The tack room also has a kitchen area and cloakroom and there is ample parking. Set in five acres.

What’s the damage? £3,495pcm

Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse

Telephone number: 01892 512020

Visit: www.batchellermonkhouse.com

2. Rydinghurst Farm, Surrey

For you: a substantial country estate with five bedrooms and a variety of outbuildings including a two-bedroom newly converted cottage, a one-bedroom staff/guest cottage, a granary converted into an art studio, a large party barn and many storage barns.

For the horses: there is a barn with 10 stables, a tack room and a feed room. An all-weather arena and paddocks in around 90 acres.

What’s the damage? £10,995pcm

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01483 796830

Visit: www.savills.com

3. Grickstone Farmhouse, Gloucestershire

For you: a recently renovated farmhouse on a no through road within the Badminton Estate, Grickstone Farmhouse features five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a cellar and boot and utility room. It is surrounded by open countryside, with a brook running by and a large garden.

For the horses: stables, a paddock and ancillary storage space are available by separate negotiation.

What’s the damage? £3,950pcm

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01488 688546

Visit: www.knightfrank.co.uk

4. Yew Tree Farmhouse, Essex

For you: a Grade II-listed farmhouse on the outskirts of a village, with five bedrooms and a self-contained annexe.

For the horses: prospective tenants have the option to let some of the equestrian facilities on site, which include two stables, shared storage for hay and one large paddock of around four to six acres.

What’s the damage? £2,750pcm (£3,250pcm with equestrian facilities)

Agent: Fenn Wright

Telephone number: 01245 491111

Visit: www.fennwright.co.uk

