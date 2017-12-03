Fed up of struggling to park your horsebox? Check out these dream properties

Our pick of properties with plenty of space to park your horsebox
1. Bwich Y Gwynt, Shropshire
For you: a detached stone cottage with three bedrooms, a large kitchen/dining room, sun room and utility room. Outside there are pretty gardens and a vegetable plot, plus room for a garage.
For the horses: there is a long gravel driveway with ample parking and turning space leading to the stable block with a secure tack room, three loose boxes and a foaling box, plus outdoor arena and a large agricultural building. The grazing land of just under five acres is divided into five paddocks.
What’s the damage? £499,999
Agent: Samuel Wood & Company
Telephone: 01743 272710
Visit: samuelwood.co.uk
2. Leagues, East Sussex
For you: a Grade II-listed house with five bedrooms in a semi- rural location. There’s a walk-in pantry and a drawing room with an inglenook fireplace, exposed beams and oak flooring. Outside are mature lawned gardens, a paved terrace, a double garage and a tennis court.
For the horses: a barn with seven stables, a feed room, tack room and wash area. There is a 25x50m outdoor arena and ample parking and turning space. The land extends to approximately 32 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.65m
Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse
Telephone: 01892 512020
Visit: batchellermonkhouse.com
3. Chaff Houses, Lincolnshire
For you: a spacious family home with four bedrooms and a self- contained one-bedroom annexe, with unrivalled views across the Lincolnshire countryside. There is a snug, pantry and utility room, with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room. A large, gated driveway provides ample parking to the front of the property, with a detached double garage.
For the horses: an American barn with four stables, a tack room and a wash box. Set in just over 2.3 acres.
What’s the damage? £735,000
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone: 01780 750200
Visit: fineandcountry.com
4. The Old School House, Essex
For you: a four-bedroom home, dating back in part to the mid- 19th century. There is extensive parking for cars and a HGV horsebox, a detached home office, double garage and pretty gardens.
For the horses: seven stables, a 22x60m arena, a round pen, secure tack and feed rooms, a covered wash-down area and additional storage. Set in five acres.
What’s the damage? £1.1m
Agent: Zoe Napier
Telephone: 01621 840333
Visit: inthecountryside.com
