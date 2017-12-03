Fed up of struggling to park your horsebox? Check out these dream properties

For you: a detached stone cottage with three bedrooms, a large kitchen/dining room, sun room and utility room. Outside there are pretty gardens and a vegetable plot, plus room for a garage.

For the horses: there is a long gravel driveway with ample parking and turning space leading to the stable block with a secure tack room, three loose boxes and a foaling box, plus outdoor arena and a large agricultural building. The grazing land of just under five acres is divided into five paddocks.

What’s the damage? £499,999

Agent: Samuel Wood & Company

Telephone: 01743 272710

Visit: samuelwood.co.uk