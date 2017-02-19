Jaw-dropping: 4 dream equestrian homes with wow-factor gardens

Take a look at our pick of properties for green-fingered horse owners

1. Blue Hall, Yorkshire



The gardens: there is a natural wildlife pond and a formal garden laid out in a parterre style with gravelled pathways and box hedging.

Accommodation: a four-bedroom Grade II-listed family home, with a Grade II-listed brick mill, which is ripe for restoration.

For the horses: extensive stabling, a floodlit exercise area, tack room and a further barn. Set in 25 acres.

What’s the damage? £875,000-£895,000

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone number: 01264 850700

Visit: www.ruralscene.co.uk

2. Plovers Moss, Cheshire

The gardens: a variety of flowering trees and shrubs, deep floral borders, a flagged patio and a pergola hung with wisteria creeper.

Accommodation: a five-bedroom Edwardian country house with a two-bedroom annexe and a three-bedroom self-contained flat.

For the horses: four loose boxes, a feed room, a machinery store with double doors to the outside and an impressive barn. Set in 7.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.4m

Agent: Jackson-Stops & Staff

Telephone number: 01244 328361

Visit: www.jackson-stops.co.uk

3. Ashen House Farm, Suffolk

The gardens: the current owners created a formal garden area adjacent to the new wing to the south of the house. In addition, there is a large, paved terrace.

Accommodation: a moated country house with five bedrooms, a two-storey granary barn and a range of outbuildings.

For the horses: a stable barn with three boxes, two stores and a bay opening on to an enclosed garden area. Set in 19.56 acres.

What’s the damage? £2.2m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01223 347147

Visit: www.savills.co.uk Article continues below...

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. Ladygrove, Hertfordshire

The gardens: formal gardens including parterre and knot gardens plus an ornamental kitchen garden.

Accommodation: a country retreat with five-to-six bedrooms, a gym and an art studio.

For the horses: three loose boxes, a large tack room with WC and a storage barn, plus a 20x40m all-weather arena. Set in 45 acres.

What’s the damage? £4m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01582 465000

Visit: www.savills.co.uk

Next week: Equestrian properties near show centres



Article continues below...

Ref: Horse & Hound; 16 February 2017

