Jaw-dropping: 4 dream equestrian homes with wow-factor gardens

Take a look at our pick of properties for green-fingered horse owners
1. Blue Hall, Yorkshire
The gardens: there is a natural wildlife pond and a formal garden laid out in a parterre style with gravelled pathways and box hedging.
Accommodation: a four-bedroom Grade II-listed family home, with a Grade II-listed brick mill, which is ripe for restoration.
For the horses: extensive stabling, a floodlit exercise area, tack room and a further barn. Set in 25 acres.
What’s the damage? £875,000-£895,000
Agent: Rural Scene
Telephone number: 01264 850700
Visit: www.ruralscene.co.uk
2. Plovers Moss, Cheshire
The gardens: a variety of flowering trees and shrubs, deep floral borders, a flagged patio and a pergola hung with wisteria creeper.
Accommodation: a five-bedroom Edwardian country house with a two-bedroom annexe and a three-bedroom self-contained flat.
For the horses: four loose boxes, a feed room, a machinery store with double doors to the outside and an impressive barn. Set in 7.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.4m
Agent: Jackson-Stops & Staff
Telephone number: 01244 328361
Visit: www.jackson-stops.co.uk
3. Ashen House Farm, Suffolk
The gardens: the current owners created a formal garden area adjacent to the new wing to the south of the house. In addition, there is a large, paved terrace.
Accommodation: a moated country house with five bedrooms, a two-storey granary barn and a range of outbuildings.
For the horses: a stable barn with three boxes, two stores and a bay opening on to an enclosed garden area. Set in 19.56 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.2m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01223 347147
Visit: www.savills.co.uk
4. Ladygrove, Hertfordshire
The gardens: formal gardens including parterre and knot gardens plus an ornamental kitchen garden.
Accommodation: a country retreat with five-to-six bedrooms, a gym and an art studio.
For the horses: three loose boxes, a large tack room with WC and a storage barn, plus a 20x40m all-weather arena. Set in 45 acres.
What’s the damage? £4m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01582 465000
Visit: www.savills.co.uk
