Dreaming of an all-weather gallop? Take a look at these amazing horsey homes

Ramp up your horses' fitness with these properties that come complete with an all-weather gallop

1. Whitcombe Monymusk Stables and Stud, Dorset



For you: a three-bedroom eco house, stud manager’s flat, four- bed trainer’s house, five staff flats, staff dormitory and a racing office.

For the horses: two all-weather gallops, a grass gallops, 137 stables, indoor arena, three horse walkers, a wash-down area, farriery area and an on-site vet facility. Set in 307.99 acres.

What’s the damage? £3.75m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01722 426800

Visit: savills.co.uk

2. Arthington Barn Stables, Yorkshire



For you: set on the edge of the North York Moors National Park, there is a four-bedroom main house, a three-bedroom trainer’s house and staff accommodation with eight bedrooms.

For the horses: all-weather and grass gallops, 67 stables, three horse walkers, a lunge ring, office and tack room. Set in 25.34 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.45m

Agent: Windsor Clive

Telephone number: 01672 521155

Visit: windsorclive.co.uk

3. Moor Place, Hampshire



For you: a Grade II*-listed house with six bedrooms, plus a Grade II-listed banqueting barn, commercial units, outdoor pool and tennis court.

For the horses: an all-weather gallop, 10 stables in an American barn, an outdoor arena, a large hay/feed/machine store and a horse walker. Set in 42 acres.

What’s the damage? £3.95m

Agent: McCarthy Holden

Telephone number: 01252 842100

Visit: mccarthyholden.co.uk

4. Ashgrove Equestrian Centre, Mid Lothian



For you: a four-bedroom family home with panoramic views.

For the horses: a gallop, an equine pool, 38 loose boxes, sheds and horse walker. Set in 49 acres.

What’s the damage? Offers over £1.25m

Agent: Bradburne & Co

Telephone number: 01334 479479

Visit: bradburne. co.uk

Ref: Horse & Hound; 23 March 2017