Fancy having royalty on your doorstep? Take a look at these dream equestrian homes

Take a look at our pick of properties within easy reach of Royal Windsor Horse Show
1. Wiltshire Cottage, Berkshire
Distance to Royal Windsor: 30 minutes by car.
For you: a Grade II-listed four-bedroom house, parts of which are from the 16th century, with a tennis court and formal gardens. It is entered via electronic wooden gates up a gravelled driveway.
For the horses: three stables, a tack room and a carport with extended roof height suitable for a horsebox. There is also a workshop and wood store. Set in 3.8 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.65m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01753 834600
Visit: savills.com
2. Westley Mill Farm, Berkshire
Distance to Royal Windsor: 25 minutes by car.
For you: a six-bedroom house in a semi-rural setting in Binfield, close to the shopping and leisure facilities in Windsor and Ascot. There is also a period barn with a vaulted ceiling and one bedroom, plus a granary, which is currently used as a gym.
For the horses: two stable blocks with six stables, a tack room, storage, an all-weather arena and a horse walker. Set in 10.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.6m for the whole
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01753 834600
Visit: savills.com
3. Scotts Grove Road, Surrey
Distance to Royal Windsor: 30 minutes by car.
For you: a modern farmhouse built in 2009, with five bedrooms, a timber-framed carport and views across open countryside. It is situated up a long drive with security gates.
For the horses: five internal and four external stables with tack and feed rooms, all within a courtyard area. There is also an arena and a substantial agricultural barn, as well as two additional outbuildings. Set in 27 acres.
What’s the damage? £3.65m
Agent: Hamptons
Telephone number: 01344 568105
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
4. Ranelagh Farmhouse, Berkshire
Distance to Royal Windsor: 15 minutes by car.
For you: a refurbished farmhouse in a rural location on a country lane. Five bedrooms, a double garage and landscaped gardens.
For the horses: a new six-unit stable block, polo arena and paddocks, set in five acres. It is adjacent to Ranelagh Farm Polo Club, and the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club is nearby.
What’s the damage? £2.1m
Agent: Pike Smith Kent
Telephone number: 01628 621177
Visit: pskrural.co.uk
Ref: Horse & Hound; 11 May 2017