Fancy having royalty on your doorstep? Take a look at these dream equestrian homes

Distance to Royal Windsor: 30 minutes by car.

For you: a modern farmhouse built in 2009, with five bedrooms, a timber-framed carport and views across open countryside. It is situated up a long drive with security gates.

For the horses: five internal and four external stables with tack and feed rooms, all within a courtyard area. There is also an arena and a substantial agricultural barn, as well as two additional outbuildings. Set in 27 acres.

What’s the damage? £3.65m

Agent: Hamptons

Telephone number: 01344 568105

Visit: hamptons.co.uk

4. Ranelagh Farmhouse, Berkshire

