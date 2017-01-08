New Year steals: affordable equestrian properties you’ll want to own

We bring you four equestrian properties you don’t need to be a millionaire to buy...

1. Orchard House, Cumbria



For you: a three-bedroom detached Victorian house located on the edge of the coastal town of Silloth on the Solway coast, featuring a period staircase and an original well with a working hand pump.

For the horses: outbuildings, a manège and exercise arena and one stable, with planning permission to increase the number of stables. Set in 9.18 acres.

What’s the damage? £425,000

Agent: Finest Properties

Telephone number: 01434 622234

Visit: www.finestproperties.co.uk

2. Park Barn House, Somerset

For you: a four-bedroom house situated on a country lane with views to the front over open countryside and towards Windwhistle Hill.

For the horses: two stables, a foaling box, tack and feed store, with a five-bar gate leading to a further yard area with an open-fronted hay barn and another stable. There is also an all-weather school. Set in 0.82 acres.

What’s the damage? £495,000

Agent: Greenslade Taylor Hunt

Telephone number: 01460 57222

Visit: www.gth.net

3. Mulberry, Devon

For you: a spacious four-bedroom barn conversion with generous living accommodation, situated in a quiet hamlet with pleasant gardens and a detached home office. It is a short distance from the nearby village of Shebbear and within reach of the north coast of Devon.

For the horses: five stables, tack rooms and feed stores, a storage shed and a sand school. Set in around 11 acres.

What’s the damage? £425,000

Agent: Miller Town & Country

Telephone number: 01837 54080

Visit: www.millertc.co.uk

Article continues below...

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. Ghylls Farm Cottage, North Yorkshire

For you: a stone-built property in a peaceful hamlet, set within the Ribble Valley. There are three bedrooms, generous landscaped gardens and a summerhouse with a log stove.

For the horses: an L-shaped stable block with two stables and a large tack room with electric lighting and power. There are around six acres of adjoining grazing land.

What’s the damage? £499,950

Agent: Fine & Country

Telephone number: 01254 828922

Visit: www.fineandcountry.com

Next week: Equestrian properties in manor houses



Article continues below...

Ref: Horse & Hound; 5 January 2017

