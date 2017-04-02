What can you get for your money in Shropshire? Check out these properties

Set up camp with your horses in the rolling hills of Shropshire

1. Upper Rycroft, near Welshpool



For you: a refurbished period farmhouse with four double bedrooms and an orangery. Outside there are mature lawned gardens with a kitchen garden, fruit trees and a pond.

For the horses: three large stables with water and electricity and a brick outbuilding with two pony boxes, a tack/feed room and store. There is a large driveway with ample parking/turning area. Set in 4.7 acres.

What’s the damage? £599,950

Agent: Jackson Equestrian

Telephone number: 01743 491979

Visit: jacksonequestrian.com

2. Lower Faintree Farm, near Bridgnorth



For you: a six-bedroom family home set in a courtyard with a number of outbuildings including a party barn, offices and traditional farm buildings. There is also a converted stone bothy, with panoramic views, which could make a perfect holiday opportunity.

For the horses: there are currently two stables but the barn buildings could easily fit 10 stables to create an American barn. Set in 15.7 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.25m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01432 273087

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

3. Lower House Farm, near Whitchurch



For you: a cottage-style house built by the vendors in 2002 with three bedrooms and a good-sized garden comprising a patio area and lawn.

For the horses: stabling for 12, a Monarch horse walker, arena and surrounding paddocks extending to 13.25 acres. An additional 7.3 acres of land is available by separate negotiation if required. There is access to quiet country lanes in an area renowned for good hacking.

What’s the damage? £695,000

Agent: Halls

Telephone number: 01691 622602

Visit: hallsgb.com

4. The Lees Equestrian Centre, near Telford



For you: three staff flats plus planning permission for a five-bedroom manager’s house in a beautiful rural location with views on to the Wrekin Hill.

For the horses: a purpose-built equestrian complex arranged around a central courtyard with 19 loose boxes, a tack/feed room and an office. Set in 13 acres.

What’s the damage? £650,000

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone number: 01264 850700

Visit: ruralscene.co.uk

Ref: Horse & Hound; 30 March 2017