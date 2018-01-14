Start dreaming about one of these horsey set-ups in the county

Budget: £

Grangemoor House, Scots Gap, near Morpeth



For you: a country house close to the village of Scots Gap with open views over impressive Northumbrian countryside towards Shaftoe Craggs. Approached through a gated entrance, it has been recently renovated but retains period features including fireplaces and panelled doors. There is a master bedroom, three further bedrooms and a double height reception hall with a grand staircase leading to the first floor galleried landing. The hall could provide an impressive formal dining area if required.

For the horses: an attractive stone archway leads to a courtyard that has four stables, a tack room and tractor store/hay barn. The range of stores could be adapted to additional stables if required, or could be converted to provide a home office or accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents. There is a 20x40m arena with a sand and rubber base, and the gardens and land extend to 8.66 acres.

USP: it is only 13.7 miles to Newcastle airport.

What’s the damage? £950,000

Agent: Finest Properties

Telephone number: 01434 622234

Visit: www.finestproperties.co.uk

Budget: ££

High Hamsterley Farm, Hamsterley Mill, near Rowlands Gill

For you: a stone-built country house occupying an elevated site, that has been renovated by the current owners. It’s positioned in a rural setting in the Derwent Valley, with its well-known Derwent Walk Country Park. There is easy commuting access into Tyneside and Newcastle, with the A69 linking through Rowlands Gill. Inside are four bedrooms, two sitting rooms, a study, formal dining room, drawing room, garden room and laundry on the ground floor. Significant additional agricultural machinery and internal furnishings are available within the sale, subject to separate negotiation.

For the horses: the land and gardens total about nine acres in all and provide excellent grazing for equestrian use. There are three loose boxes, a large barn, kennels and a garage plus ample parking and a further four-to-five car garage.

USP: outside the current owner has planted an impressive 360 trees in recent years to improve privacy to the existing boundaries.

What’s the damage? £1.295m

Agent: Sanderson Young

Telephone number: 0191 223 3500

Visit: www.sandersonyoung.co.uk

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



Budget: £££

Toft Hall Farm, Kirkheaton, near Newcastle

For you: an attractive stone farmhouse built in 2007, with a private tarmac driveway that leads from the stone pillars to the main house beyond. There is a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, two further double bedrooms each with en-suite shower rooms, plus a fourth single bedroom. Outside there is a large flagged seating and BBQ area adjacent to the conservatory.

For the horses: most recently the farm has been used for training racehorses and includes a six furlong woodchip gallop as well as a circular two-and-a- half furlong sand gallop. One of the three modern outbuildings currently houses eight Monarch loose boxes together with a two storey tack room and washing area. The Monarch stable partitions and the horse walker are currently excluded from the sale but may be available separately.

USP: the farmland extends to 211.3 acres, so you won’t be short of space.

What’s the damage? excess of £2m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01904 617 831

Visit: www.savills.co.uk

Next week: Equestrian properties for sale in Warwickshire

Ref: Horse & Hound; 11 January 2018