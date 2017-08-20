Life’s a beach: live the coastal dream with these horsey homes

Breathe in the sea air with our pick of equestrian properties on the coast — from Dorset to Northumberland

1. Frogmore Farm, Dorset





For you: a traditional Dorset farmstead at the heart of the Jurassic Coast, with stunning views across the surrounding countryside, Lyme Bay and Golden Cap. The main farmhouse has five bedrooms, and is adjacent to a separate two-bedroom cottage, that is currently run as a successful holiday let.

For the horses: a timber stable block with three loose boxes and a tack room, a large stone barn/ former diary (which is at the top of the drive), a further detached barn and two storage rooms. Set in 80.3 acres.

What’s the damage? £POA

Agent: Stags

Telephone: 01308 428000

Visit: stags.co.uk

2. Moons Hill House, Isle Of Wight





For you: a six-bedroom Victorian home, with ‘his and hers’ bathrooms with the master bedroom. There is a wine cellar, tennis court and double garage with automatic doors. The kitchen/breakfast room opens onto the large terrace and there is underfloor heating throughout the downstairs and in the master suite bathrooms. The property is 3.5 miles from Yarmouth.

For the horses: a block with four stables, plus a large barn that is currently used to house garden equipment and offers potential storage for a trailer. Set in 8.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.95m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone: 01962 850333

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

3. Old Orchard House, Northumberland





For you: a five-bedroom house with coastal views, an orangery, indoor pool, a kitchen with

an AGA, snooker room and landscaped gardens. It is 2.6 miles from Alnmouth beach.

For the horses: three stables, a feed room, tack room, office and two garages (one with sufficient height to house a lorry/trailer) all arranged around a yard, with a small holding paddock adjoining. There is an outdoor arena, a store and another small holding paddock with a field shelter. Set in a total of 4.5 acres. The current owners also rent five acres of additional grazing.

What’s the damage? £1.9m

Agent: Sanderson Young

Telephone: 0191 223 3500

Visit: sandersonyoung.co.uk

4. 121 Rattle Road, East Sussex

For you: a Victorian semi with two bedrooms in Westham. Eastbourne is around 4.5 miles away. There is a new conservatory and parking for a horsebox/trailer.

For the horses: 12 acres of mostly pasture land with a steel- framed barn, currently used for machine storage and pony stables, but more than capable of stabling larger horses with a new stable system. There is ample space to add an arena.

What’s the damage? £555,000

Agent: Equus Country & Equestrian

Telephone: 01892 829014

Visit: equusproperty.co.uk

Ref: Horse & Hound; 17 August 2017