Got the eventing bug? Check out these equestrian properties in horse trials heaven

Get in on the eventing action with our pick of properties near to high-profile horse trials

1. Slad Farm, Gloucestershire





Nearest horse trials: Hartpury, 5.5 miles.

For you: a four-bedroom house on the Gloucestershire/Worcestershire borders, with four bath/shower rooms, an orangery, three-bedroom annexe and pretty gardens.

For the horses: two large, brick-built stables, a tack room and a feed store. The stable block has direct access to the paddocks and there is a barn that is currently used as a workshop/store with a first-floor office. Set in 3.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £950,000

Agent: Grant & Co

Telephone number: 01531 637341

Visit: grantco.co

2. Norcote Grange, Gloucestershire



Nearest horse trials: Gatcombe, 13 miles.

For you: a Grade II-listed converted barn with six bedrooms, a huge kitchen/breakfast room and a one-bedroom annexe. Outside there are lawned gardens, an open-fronted garage for three cars and an additional outbuilding.

For the horses: six boxes, a hay store, a tack room, a four-horse walker and a 25x50m outdoor school. Set in six acres with grazing divided into various paddocks by post-and-rail fencing.

What’s the damage? £1.5m

Agent: Hayman-Joyce

Telephone number: 01608 651188

Visit: haymanjoyce.co.uk

3. The Old Nursery, Lincolnshire



Nearest horse trials: Burghley, 1.7 miles.

For you: a four-bedroom barn conversion on the edge of the attractive village of Pilsgate, with a centrally located kitchen/breakfast room and an en suite for the master bedroom. There is a triple garage with a large room above it and the property is surrounded by private grounds in a secluded location.

For the horses: paddocks and stabling for up to three horses, set in eight acres.

What’s the damage? £975,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Telephone number: 01780 750200

Visit: fineandcountry.com

4. Birkhill, Berwickshire



Nearest horse trials: Floors Castle, 13 miles.

For you: a Georgian laird’s house with seven bedrooms, a dressing room, south-facing garden, bicycle store and a garden store.

For the horses: a traditional courtyard and outbuildings, with 12 stables, a tack room, a feed store and a sheltered all-weather arena. Set in 8.98 acres.

What’s the damage? Offers over £825,000

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01578 722814

Visit: knightfrank.com

Ref: Horse & Hound; 29 June 2017