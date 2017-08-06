Make Glorious Goodwood your local with these 4 dream properties

Enjoyed the Qatar Goodwood Festival this week? Here's our pick of properties within easy reach of the West Sussex racecourse

1. Woodmans, West Sussex





Distance to Goodwood racecourse: 20 minutes by car.

For you: a three-bedroom 1920s house built at the foot of the South Downs. Outside there are formal gardens with a chalet ideal for conversion to ancillary accommodation subject to planning, a detached log cabin, detached office building, barn and garage/workshop.

For the horses: five stables, a tack room, hay store and tractor shed. A 20x40m sand school and direct access to a bridleway leading onto the South Downs. Set in 14 acres. £1.395m GL Property,

What’s the damage? £1.395m

Agent: GL Property

Telephone: 01903 742354

Visit:glproperty.co.uk

2. Howick Farm, West Sussex

Distance to Goodwood racecourse: 30 minutes by car.

For you: a three-bedroom farmhouse in spectacular countryside with a one-bedroom annexe, as well as an unconverted Sussex Barn incorporating a workshop, store room and gardener’s loo. Outside there are four stocked ponds and

a swimming pool.

For the horses: three stables, a feed room, tack room and an indoor arena. Set in a total of 96.47 acres, including woodland and pasture.

What’s the damage? £POA

Agent: Jackson-Stops & Staff

Telephone: 01730 812357

Visit: Jackson-stops.co.uk

3. Lakers House, West Sussex





Distance to Goodwood racecourse: 30 minutes by car.

For you: a five-bedroom detached house built in the style of a Spanish villa in the village of West Chiltington. The property featues two balconies, a games room, wine cellar, conservatory and a swimming pool. There is garaging for eight cars with two rooms and a shower

room above.

For the horses: three stables, a tack room and a store, as well as an all-weather arena. Set in 3.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.5m

Agent: Hamptons

Telephone: 01403 211766

Visit: hamptons.co.uk

