Make Glorious Goodwood your local with these 4 dream properties

Enjoyed the Qatar Goodwood Festival this week? Here's our pick of properties within easy reach of the West Sussex racecourse
1. Woodmans, West Sussex
Distance to Goodwood racecourse: 20 minutes by car.
For you: a three-bedroom 1920s house built at the foot of the South Downs. Outside there are formal gardens with a chalet ideal for conversion to ancillary accommodation subject to planning, a detached log cabin, detached office building, barn and garage/workshop.
For the horses: five stables, a tack room, hay store and tractor shed. A 20x40m sand school and direct access to a bridleway leading onto the South Downs. Set in 14 acres. £1.395m GL Property,
What’s the damage? £1.395m
Agent: GL Property
Telephone: 01903 742354
Visit:glproperty.co.uk
2. Howick Farm, West Sussex
Distance to Goodwood racecourse: 30 minutes by car.
For you: a three-bedroom farmhouse in spectacular countryside with a one-bedroom annexe, as well as an unconverted Sussex Barn incorporating a workshop, store room and gardener’s loo. Outside there are four stocked ponds and
a swimming pool.
For the horses: three stables, a feed room, tack room and an indoor arena. Set in a total of 96.47 acres, including woodland and pasture.
What’s the damage? £POA
Agent: Jackson-Stops & Staff
Telephone: 01730 812357
Visit: Jackson-stops.co.uk
3. Lakers House, West Sussex
Distance to Goodwood racecourse: 30 minutes by car.
For you: a five-bedroom detached house built in the style of a Spanish villa in the village of West Chiltington. The property featues two balconies, a games room, wine cellar, conservatory and a swimming pool. There is garaging for eight cars with two rooms and a shower
room above.
For the horses: three stables, a tack room and a store, as well as an all-weather arena. Set in 3.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.5m
Agent: Hamptons
Telephone: 01403 211766
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
4. Bobbolds Farm, Hampshire/West Sussex
Distance to Goodwood racecourse: 30 minutes by car. For you: a Grade II-listed, six-bed farmhouse with a one-bed former dairy cottage, granary flat, party barn, cinema room, tennis court, pool and river frontage.
For the horses: a yard with five loose boxes and a tack room, a floodlit arena, a six-bay Dutch barn, horsewalker and further stabling. Set in 24 acres.
What’s the damage? £6m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone: 020 78615115
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
Ref: Horse & Hound; 3 August 2017