Lay down some roots in Lincolnshire

Head east with our pick of equestrian properties in the county

1. Highfield House and Stables, Lincolnshire



For you: an immaculate racing yard with a four-bedroom trainer’s house in the Lincolnshire Wolds, complete with three reception rooms, a conservatory and office. There is also planning permission for four staff cottages.

For the horses: 39 stables, a vet box, paddocks, horse walker, storeroom, tack room and access to gallops. Set in about nine acres.

What’s the damage? £895,000

Agent: Windsor Clive International

Telephone number: 01672 521155

Visit: www.windsorclive.co.uk

2. Fir Tree Farm, Lincolnshire

For you: a four-bedroom property completed in 2004. Outbuildings include an office, shower room and heated dog kennel with run.

For the horses: a stable block with seven boxes, a wash box and three foaling boxes, plus a six-box American barn and a 50x60m manège. Also, a cottage used as tack rooms and kitchen, which could be converted into an annexe (subject to planning). Set in about 18 acres.

What’s the damage? £1m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01522 508908

Visit: www.savills.com

3. Beesby Hall, Lincolnshire

Article continues below...

For you: a classic neo-Regency-style modern country house with seven bedrooms, a coach house, swimming pool and tennis court. It’s a short drive away from the rolling countryside of the Lincolnshire Wolds, an area of outstanding beauty, and the sandy beaches of the east coast.

For the horses: a stable yard including four loose boxes, a feed room, wash room, 27x40m arena and about 7.5 acres of paddock land.

What’s the damage? £1.495m

Agent: Robert Bell & Company

Telephone number: 01507 522222

Visit: www.robert–bell.org

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. Jerali Cottage, Lincolnshire

For you: a four/five-bedroom country house in a rural setting, with a conservatory, dog kennel and formal gardens.

For the horses: a brick and pantiled stable yard with nine stables and a further steel profile building with eight internal stables, a 20x40m arena and post-and-rail paddocks. The property is set in around six acres.

What’s the damage? £585,000

Agent: Longstaff

Telephone number: 01775 766766

Visit: www.longstaff.com

Next week: Equestrian properties under £500,000



Ref: Horse & Hound; 29 December 2016