Lincolnshire gems your horse would love to call home

Head east with this pick of properties for horse owners in the county

1. Northorpe House, near Donington







For you: a four-bedroom Georgian farmhouse in a rural location with no near neighbours, only one mile from Donington. There’s a large sitting room and a conservatory, and outside are two barns with planning consent for conversion to residential use, plus further garages and workshops.

For the horses: around two acres of grazing land, divided into various paddocks with post-and- rail fencing and a modern block of seven stables with two tack rooms and two feed stores, plus a large concrete yard.

What’s the damage? £599,995

Agent: Longstaff

Telephone: 01775 766766

Visit: longstaff.com

2. The Grange and Meadowbank, near Gainsborough





For you: designed for an extended family, this property is made up of two adjoining dwellings, The Grange and Meadowbank, with a total of seven bedrooms. The Grange has a 20ft kitchen, and outside is an inner courtyard garden, which is ideal for al fresco entertaining.

For the horses: 18 stables of various dimensions in four separate blocks, with the land divided into five paddocks. The property is situated in six acres in the quiet village of Wildsworth, on the bank of the River Trent.

What’s the damage? £699,950

Agent: Fine & Country

Telephone: 01472 867880

Visit: fineandcountry.com

3. Arborlow Farm, near Skegness





For you: a farmhouse with flexible accommodation, including a useful ground-floor bedroom and en-suite wet room, in a rural area on a no-through road. Upstairs are three further bedrooms and outside there are lawned and paved gardens with hedged boundaries.

For the horses: 13 stables, a tack room, hay barn, open tractor barn and an outdoor sand school. The grazing land is about eight acres in all, divided into two paddocks, one of about six acres and the other about two acres. There is also a field shelter.

What’s the damage? £415,000

Agent: Robert Bell & Company

Telephone: 01507 522222

Visit: robert-bell.org

4. Hall Farm, near Market Rasen





For you: a six-bedroom home with views over open countryside. There’s a conservatory, drawing room, and indoor swimming pool complex with gym. Outside is a large pond and attractive gardens.

For the horses: stabling for 10 horses, a feed room, rug room and tack room, two indoor barns, a barn for vehicle storage, turnout pens and a field shelter, a 25x55m all-weather arena and seven large paddocks with post-and-rail fencing. Set in 15 acres.

What’s the damage? £895,000

Agent: Savills

Telephone: 01522 508908

Visit: savills.com

Ref: Horse & Hound; 21 December 2017