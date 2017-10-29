Mad on hunting? Here’s where you need to live…

Hunting country: Duke of Beaufort’s

For you: a beautifully restored Cotswold rectory from around 1865 with later additions. There are eight bedrooms, a cloakroom, cellar, swimming pool, gym, boot room and a four-bay oak-framed garage. There’s also a two-bedroom converted coach house.

For the horses: a block with two looseboxes, complete with water and electricity. The paddocks amount to four acres and are walled and fenced, with a water supply.

What’s the damage? £2.5m

Agent: Butler Sherborn

Telephone: 01285 883740

Visit: butlersherborn.co.uk