Mad on hunting? Here’s where you need to live…

Our pick of equestrian properties for sale in enviable hunting country
1. The Old Rectory, Gloucestershire
Hunting country: Duke of Beaufort’s
For you: a beautifully restored Cotswold rectory from around 1865 with later additions. There are eight bedrooms, a cloakroom, cellar, swimming pool, gym, boot room and a four-bay oak-framed garage. There’s also a two-bedroom converted coach house.
For the horses: a block with two looseboxes, complete with water and electricity. The paddocks amount to four acres and are walled and fenced, with a water supply.
What’s the damage? £2.5m
Agent: Butler Sherborn
Telephone: 01285 883740
Visit: butlersherborn.co.uk
2. The Manor, Oxfordshire
Hunting country: Vale of The White Horse (VWH)
For you: a Grade II-listed house with five bedrooms, five reception rooms, a garden room, a double garage with a first- floor games room/office above, wood store and attached stone barn with loft storage. The landscaped gardens feature distinct areas, including formal gardens with box hedging.
For the horses: a block with three stables and a tack room. The property is set in an idyllic location, surrounded by parkland, with 10 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.35m
Agent: Butler Sherborn
Telephone: 01993 822325
Visit: butlersherborn.co.uk
3. New House Farm, Shropshire
Hunting country: Sir Watkin Williams Wynn (the Wynnstay)
For you: a sympathetically refurbished Edwardian farmhouse with six bedrooms, an office, cellar, cloak/boot room and an orchard in the gardens.
For the horses: four stables, two youngstock pens, a tack room, an outdoor arena, a store providing undercover parking for lorries/machinery as well as about 22.5 acres of paddock land divided into various enclosures, all with water drinkers.
What’s the damage? £925,000
Agent: Jackson Equestrian
Telephone: 01743 709249
Visit: jacksonequestrian.com
4. Heatherlea, Co. Durham
Hunting country: Braes of Derwent
For you: an extended four- bedroom Edwardian country house with galleried landing. There is also a double garage.
For the horses: four stables, outbuildings and a paddock, with post-and-rail fences. Set in 4.3 acres with a further 18 acres available by separate negotiation, including three trout ponds.
What’s the damage? £795,000
Agent: Finest Property
Telephone: 01434 622234
Visit: finestproperties.co.uk
