Dreamy Devon: 4 heavenly equestrian properties you need to get your hands on

Set up camp in the county of cream teas with these Devon properties

1. Higher Twitchen, Devon



For you: a traditional Devon longhouse dating from the 16th century with four bedrooms. It is in an idyllic rural location with a pond and a stream running through the garden, and there is also a two-bedroom cottage.

For the horses: a timber stable block of six boxes, plus a tack/feed room. The grazing land totals about three acres and is divided into two fenced paddocks.

What’s the damage? £675,000

Agent: Greenslade Taylor Hunt

Telephone number: 01769 574500

Visit: www.gth.net

2. Down Park Cottage, Devon

For you: an attached cottage with three bedrooms, which has been updated and extended with superb moorland views from many rooms. Outside are pretty gardens with a terrace and a small orchard.

For the horses: a concrete yard and stable block with three loose boxes and a tack room, as well as a large barn for machinery or storage. The grazing land extends to about five acres.

What’s the damage? £585,000

Agent: Mansbridge & Balment

Telephone number: 01822 612345

Visit: www.mansbridgebalment.co.uk

3. North Challacombe Farm, Devon

For you: located within Exmoor National Park, this four-bedroom home has a separate three-bedroom annexe, surrounded by formal gardens with an array of terraced areas.

For the horses: a range of stables, a tack room, sand school, field shelters and two large timber barns suitable for storage. Set in 48.6 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.3m

Agent: Jackson-Stops & Staff

Telephone number: 01271 325153

Visit: www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Article continues below...

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. Southcote Vineyard and Farm, Devon

For you: a five-bedroom farmhouse with a cottage annexe, traditional barn suitable for use as a party barn, workshop and office and a productive vineyard, set in a total of 54.17 acres.

For the horses: eight stables, a 20x40m outdoor sand school and an open-fronted Dutch barn.

What’s the damage? £1.95m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01392 423111

Visit: www.knightfrank.co.uk

Next week: Equestrian properties in Kent



Article continues below...

Ref: Horse & Hound; 19 January 2017

