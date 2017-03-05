A former dairy farm — and other properties that we’re hankering after in Cheshire

Head up to the north-west with this pick of properties in Cheshire — from a Victorian family house, to a former dairy farm
1. Hadley Hall Farm, Cheshire
For you: a Grade-II listed farmhouse with five double bedrooms, a snug, an oak conservatory and lawned gardens with a terrace.
For the horses: the property is currently run as a 12-box livery yard and facilities include a tack room, 25x65m outdoor arena, a Dutch barn and 11.2 acres of grazing.
What’s the damage? £1.395m
Agent: Jackson Equestrian
Telephone number: 01743 491979
Visit: jacksonequestrian.com
2. Organsdale House, Cheshire
For you: a Victorian six-bedroom country house close to Delamere Forest with a heated indoor swimming pool, hard tennis court, cellar and a self-contained flat.
For the horses: seven loose boxes, a feed room, tack room and shower area for washing down horses. There is an additional steel-framed building suitable for storage and livestock. Set in 30.34 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.25m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01244 323232
Visit: savills.co.uk
3. Manor Farm, Cheshire
For you: a former dairy farm which has more recently been used as a stud, with four bedrooms, a large farmhouse kitchen and planning permission to convert a red-brick barn into a four-bedroom house.
For the horses: 33 stables, a feed room, outdoor school, horse walker, and extensive other modern and traditional outbuildings. Set in 118.1 acres.
What’s the damage? £2m
Agent: Jackson Equestrian
Telephone number: 01928 740555
Visit: jacksonequestrian.com
4. Astbury House, Cheshire
For you: a Victorian family house with five bedrooms, a two-bedroom annexe and a tennis court (which is in need of re-surfacing).
For the horses: five loose boxes, a five bay open fronted machinery/ hay store and a further three-bay timber building which is currently used for hay and feed storage. Set in 1.5 acres with additional land available by separate negotiation.
What’s the damage? £895,000
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01244 323232
Visit: savills.co.uk
