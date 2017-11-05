Discover Dorset: 4 equestrian properties that we’re dreaming about

Head to the West Country with our pick of idyllic equestrian set-ups
1. Barleycorn House, near Shaftesbury
For you: a five-bedroom country house that was previously a packhorse inn, which enjoys far-reaching rural views over surrounding Cranborne Chase farmland. The property has a cellar, studio, barn and hayloft, which has potential for conversion, subject to planning.
For the horses: a traditional brick-built stable block with one loosebox and a tack/feed room, plus a corrugated barn with a lean-to. Set in 1.45 acres.
What’s the damage? £925,000
Agent: Fox Grant
Telephone: 01722782727
Visit: foxgrant.com
2. School House, near Gillingham
For you: an attractive period house with three bedrooms, a large hall and a timber building outside. The timber building features an open-fronted garage with a guest bedroom and cloakroom on the first floor. There are pretty lawned gardens with a terrace and rural views to woods beyond.
For the horses: two stables with stores and a paddock of about 1.7 acres. Set in a total of two acres.
What’s the damage? £625,000
Agent: Greenslade Taylor Hunt
Telephone: 01935 813577
Visit: gth.net
3. Rectory Farm, near Dorchester
For you: a 17th-century Grade II-listed converted barn, close to Lulworth Cove on the Jurassic Coast. The property has four bedrooms, a galleried drawing room and underfloor heating on the ground floor. The house has views of the surrounding countryside from every window.
For the horses: 11 internal and seven external boxes, with an all-weather arena and separate parking areas for both the house and the stables. Set in eight acres with potential to purchase more land.
What’s the damage? £1.5m
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone: 01929 555300
Visit: fineandcountry.com
4. Slough House, near Wimborne
For you: a former cottage that has been extended and improved over time. It now has five bedrooms including a master with a balcony, and Fired Earth oak and slate flooring in much of the ground floor. Outside is a small lake, and a former office/storage building with planning permission to convert for residential use.
For the horses: a stable block with eight boxes. Set in 20.4 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.65m
Agent: Savills
Telephone: 01202 856800
Visit: savills.com
