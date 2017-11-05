Discover Dorset: 4 equestrian properties that we’re dreaming about

For you: a 17th-century Grade II-listed converted barn, close to Lulworth Cove on the Jurassic Coast. The property has four bedrooms, a galleried drawing room and underfloor heating on the ground floor. The house has views of the surrounding countryside from every window.

For the horses: 11 internal and seven external boxes, with an all-weather arena and separate parking areas for both the house and the stables. Set in eight acres with potential to purchase more land.

What’s the damage? £1.5m

Agent: Fine & Country

Telephone: 01929 555300

Visit: fineandcountry.com