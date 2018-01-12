11 of the best equestrian January deals

With savings of as much as 84% make sure that you check out these deals before it’s too late...



This winter turnout rug is made from extra-durable 1680 ballistic nylon denier, offering maximum strength and has an 350 gram fill to ensure your horse remains warm and dry whatever the weather.

Was £120 — now £59.99

These boots are designed with traditional European elegance and made from premium, mouldable French calf leather, with a performance stretch construction.

Was £659.99 — now £349.99

A short, lightweight jacket made from nylon fabric with a standout lining. This jacket is water repellent and windproof without being bulky or heavy so is great for spring when you need light protection from the weather. Features also include pockets to the waist and a popper fastening to the front.

Was £102 — now £30

This fleece is made of mini stripe microfleece, ensuring it’s soft to wear and compact enough to be packed away tightly. Featuring a half-zip to encourage airflow but secure warmth, the Regatta Montes is ideal for layering particularly when the weather gets colder.

Was £30 — now £8.99

To help cheer you up this January, Horse & Hound is offering huge saving on magazine subscriptions. You can subscribe for just £22.24 per quarter (saving 40%), plus enjoy exclusive subscriber rewards each month.

Was £37.50 — now £22.24

This durable, traditionally styled flash bridle is great for everyday riding with extra soft padding, and it comes complete with rubber reins.

Was £69.99 — now £34.99

This Hac Tac Sweatshirt is crafted with long sleeves and a subtle all over print outer and it’s available at an absolute bargain price.

Was £39.99 — now £6

With perforations in high heat areas down the sides, the Musto Performance Polo Shirt is designed for high-energy riding in warm weather, so grab it now and you’ll be kitted out ready for the summer.

Was £49.99 — now £19.99

Elastic, soft and supple, these bandages will provide protection for your horse’s legs. The Velcro fastening makes them easy to close and they come in a set of four, packed in a practical polybag.

Was £24.99 — now £9.99

These comfortable, slightly stretchy breeches are made of a bonded fabric which provides more durability against heavy usage while remaining soft and comfortable. The pockets have a silver piping that adds to the flattering silhouette shape, and the traditional leather seat provides a firm extra grip.

Was £82.99 — now £41.49

This tall boot and glove bag features contrasting piping, padded lining and a full zip front. It has a ventilated top to avoid condensation, a touch tape pocket on the side and branded John Whitaker embroidery to the sides.

Was £30 — now £10.29

