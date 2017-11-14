It's not too late to get your Christmas cards — support a worthy cause this year with our pick of horse charity cards
World Horse Welfare
Title: Let It Snow
Price: £3.95 plus £4.95 p&p
Telephone number: 01953 497239
Website: www.worldhorsewelfare.org
Countryside Alliance
Title: The Belvoir
Price: £6.99 inc p&p
Telephone number: 03702709011
Website: www.countryside-alliance.org
HEROS
Title: Horsing Around
Price: £10 inc p&p
Telephone number: 01488 638820
Website:www.heroscharity.org
Hunt Staff Benefit Society
Title: Searching The Night Sky
Price: £6 plus £2.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01285 653001
Email address: www.hs-bs.co.uk
The Injured Jockeys Fund
Title: Arriving At Ascot
Price: £7.50 plus p&p
Telephone number: 08080 453453
Website: www.ijf.org.uk
Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund
Title: The Dressage Team
Price: £5.99 inc p&p
Telephone number: 07710 788364
Website: www.mdirf.co.uk
The Horse Trust
Title: Police Horses in Retirement
Price: £5 plus £3.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01494 488464
Website: www.horsetrust.org.uk
Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust
Title: Loose!
Price: £8 plus £3.50 p&p
Telephone number: 020 8333 1411
Website: www.thevoiceofracing.com
Riding for the Disabled Association
Title: Snowy Nose
Price: £4.60 plus £3.30 p&p
Telephone number: 01789 777975
Website: www.rdashop.org.uk
Redwings
Title: Florence’s Frosty Whiskers
Price: £4.25 plus £3 p&p
Telephone number: 01508 481000
Website: www.redwings.org.uk
SPANA
Title: At The Gate
Price: £4 plus £5.95 p&p
Telephone number: 020 7831 3999
Website: happyhooves.org
The Bob Champion Cancer Trust
Title: Ho, Ho, Ho, Off We Go
Price: £8 incl p&p
Telephone number: 020 7924 3553
Website: www.bobchampion.org.uk
Equine Grass Sickness Fund
Title: Shetland Flurries
Price: £6 plus £2.50 p&p
Telephone number: 0131 445 6257
Website: www.grasssickness.org.uk
The Racehorse Sanctuary and Rehoming Centre
Title: Seasons Turn
Price: £10.50 inc p&p
Telephone number: 07712 346604
Website: www.racehorsesanctuary.org
The Household Cavalry Foundation
Title: Life Guards
Price: £9 plus £5 p&p
Telephone number: 020 79303070
Website: www.householdcavalrymuseum.co.uk
Spinal Injuries Association
Title: Christmas Day Canter at Caswell Bay
Price: £3.50 plus £2.95 p&p
Telephone number: 0800 980 0501
Website: www.spinal.co.uk
The Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies
Title: Rags in the Snow
Price: £3.50 plus £1.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01600 750233
Website: www.swhp.co.uk
Brooke
Title: Snowy Horse
Price: £4.25 plus £3 p&p
Telephone number: 020 7470 9390
Website: www.thebrookeshop.org
Animal Health Trust
Title: Christmas Canter
Price: £3.99 plus £3.50 p&p
Telephone number: 01638 751000
Website: www.ahtshop.co.uk
Blue Cross
Title: Hijacked Christmas
Price: £5.99 plus £4.99 p&p
Telephone number: 08449 220100
Website: www.bluecross-shop.co.uk
Ride High
Title: Holly and Ivy
Price: £4 plus £1.50 p&p
Telephone number: 07743647511
Website: www.ridehigh.org
NOTE: Some cards may be part of multipacks with different designs included. All prices are per pack of 10
Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (16 November 2017), which includes a huge range of great Christmas gift ideas for horse lovers