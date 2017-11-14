It's not too late to get your Christmas cards — support a worthy cause this year with our pick of horse charity cards

World Horse Welfare

Title: Let It Snow

Price: £3.95 plus £4.95 p&p

Telephone number: 01953 497239

Website: www.worldhorsewelfare.org

Countryside Alliance

Title: The Belvoir

Price: £6.99 inc p&p

Telephone number: 03702709011

Website: www.countryside-alliance.org

HEROS

Title: Horsing Around

Price: £10 inc p&p

Telephone number: 01488 638820

Website:www.heroscharity.org

Hunt Staff Benefit Society

Title: Searching The Night Sky

Price: £6 plus £2.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01285 653001

Email address: www.hs-bs.co.uk

The Injured Jockeys Fund

Title: Arriving At Ascot

Price: £7.50 plus p&p

Telephone number: 08080 453453

Website: www.ijf.org.uk

Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund

Title: The Dressage Team

Price: £5.99 inc p&p

Telephone number: 07710 788364

Website: www.mdirf.co.uk

The Horse Trust

Title: Police Horses in Retirement

Price: £5 plus £3.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01494 488464

Website: www.horsetrust.org.uk

Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust

Title: Loose!

Price: £8 plus £3.50 p&p

Telephone number: 020 8333 1411

Website: www.thevoiceofracing.com

Riding for the Disabled Association

Title: Snowy Nose

Price: £4.60 plus £3.30 p&p

Telephone number: 01789 777975

Website: www.rdashop.org.uk

Redwings

Title: Florence’s Frosty Whiskers

Price: £4.25 plus £3 p&p

Telephone number: 01508 481000

Website: www.redwings.org.uk

SPANA

Title: At The Gate

Price: £4 plus £5.95 p&p

Telephone number: 020 7831 3999

Website: happyhooves.org

The Bob Champion Cancer Trust

Title: Ho, Ho, Ho, Off We Go

Price: £8 incl p&p

Telephone number: 020 7924 3553

Website: www.bobchampion.org.uk

Equine Grass Sickness Fund

Title: Shetland Flurries

Price: £6 plus £2.50 p&p

Telephone number: 0131 445 6257

Website: www.grasssickness.org.uk

The Racehorse Sanctuary and Rehoming Centre

Title: Seasons Turn

Price: £10.50 inc p&p

Telephone number: 07712 346604

Website: www.racehorsesanctuary.org

The Household Cavalry Foundation

Title: Life Guards

Price: £9 plus £5 p&p

Telephone number: 020 79303070

Website: www.householdcavalrymuseum.co.uk

Spinal Injuries Association

Title: Christmas Day Canter at Caswell Bay

Price: £3.50 plus £2.95 p&p

Telephone number: 0800 980 0501

Website: www.spinal.co.uk

The Society for the Welfare of Horses and Ponies

Title: Rags in the Snow

Price: £3.50 plus £1.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01600 750233

Website: www.swhp.co.uk

Brooke

Title: Snowy Horse

Price: £4.25 plus £3 p&p

Telephone number: 020 7470 9390

Website: www.thebrookeshop.org

Animal Health Trust

Title: Christmas Canter

Price: £3.99 plus £3.50 p&p

Telephone number: 01638 751000

Website: www.ahtshop.co.uk

Blue Cross

Title: Hijacked Christmas

Price: £5.99 plus £4.99 p&p

Telephone number: 08449 220100

Website: www.bluecross-shop.co.uk

Ride High

Title: Holly and Ivy

Price: £4 plus £1.50 p&p

Telephone number: 07743647511

Website: www.ridehigh.org

NOTE: Some cards may be part of multipacks with different designs included. All prices are per pack of 10

