An (envy-inducing) weekend in the life of a five-star showjumper

Last weekend, top level riders on the European showjumping circuit had the rather enviable choice — head down to the French Riviera or escape to the mountains? And we’re not talking about mini breaks. When two of the most glamorous jumping venues in the world hosted five-star jumping on the same week, we didn’t know where to look — there was world-class sporting action, dazzling sums of prize-money and A-list guests at every turn. And congratulations to the weekend’s two big grand prix winners, Sweden’s Peder Fredricson and USA rider Beezie Madden.

So here we bring you some must-see jumping action and a few peeks behind the scenes from both the CSI5* Horses And Stars show at Glock Horse Performance Center in Austria, and the Cannes leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour. Life as a five-star showjumper ain’t so bad…

1. Ready for action in the Scott Brash camp

2. In the pink — a colourful setting

3. Shane Breen with his eye on the prize

4. Hello Mr President wonders which part of the world he’s arrived at this time

5. The winner takes it all — Marc Houtzager, Glock Champion

6. The Moulin Rouge ladies come to Austria

7. Corks popping — Peder Fredricson reigns in the South of France

8. There’s always time for a cup of tea, says Gerco Schroder

9. Rocket boosters on — Constant van Paesschen hits winning form

10. Marlon Modolo Zanotelli and the eagle has landed

11. Piccadilly circus comes to Cannes — it’s warm-up time

12. Paris comes to Austria — it’s party time

13. A dazzling splash of colour — Yuri Mansur

14. The welcome party — John Whitaker and Geir Gulliksen tuck in to beach-side canapés

15. Rosettes galore — try fitting this whopper on your mantelpiece

16. The final furlong for Rolf-Goran Bengtsson

17. Breakfast is served, GHPC-style

18. No show is complete without the ringmaster, Pedro Cebulka

19. And relax…

20. Just in case you forget where you are…

21. The sun goes down and the lights come up on the French Riviera

22. Lap of honour time — for Swiss rider Martin Fuchs

23. A venue with a view — the beautiful mountain backdrop to the Glock Horse Performance Center

24. For one lucky rider, grand prix victory is the ultimate goal — step forward Glock’s big winner Beezie Madden with the utterly brilliant Coach!

25. Time for a sugar-hit

26. And finally… the one and only Robbie Williams serenaded riders and guests at the GHPC — what a treat

