Enjoy hospitality at its best at the Liverpool International Horse Show *Promotion*

Promotional Feature
This year’s Liverpool International Horse Show will see a host of leading names in action from 29-31 December, at The Echo Arena on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront.
As you sit back and enjoy watching the world’s leading showjumpers and dressage riders in action, make time to soak up the glamour of your surroundings.
Soak up the thrill of the equestrian competitions, top class music and heart-stopping entertainment while you enjoy the very best food and drinks in hospitality over the festive and New Year period.
Hospitality at the Liverpool International Horse Show is second to none and makes a fantastic present for friends and family. Whether on the purpose-built platform at the head of the arena or in one of the VIP boxes, you won’t be disappointed.
The ever-popular Champagne bar will be next to the warm-up arena so you can get up close to the horses and riders as they prepare for the fantastic showjumping and dressage competitions that take place over the three days.
If it’s New Year celebrations you’re looking forward to, of course there will be plenty of fizz to pop at midnight. Or if shopping is your pleasure, there will be lots to choose from in the extensive shopping village. There is a wide range of shopping from boutique, designer stands, to homeware, luxury goods, artisan food, saddlers and equestrian retailers.
This year there is an added option to buy a shopping and showjumping taster ticket for 28 December, so you can enjoy full access to the shops and restaurant, and access to certain blocks of the arena to watch Thursday’s warm-up showjumping classes.
The Liverpool International Horse Show runs on 29, 30 and 31 December 2017.
To reserve VIP hospitality tickets on the purpose-built stage at the head of the arena please contact hospitality manager Melanie Simm on 01829 307676 or email melanie@bolesworth.com
Hospitality platform packages
All afternoon sessions – £162 +VAT per person
Friday & Saturday evening sessions – £180 +VAT per person
New Year’s Eve – £205 +VAT per person
Tables accommodate parties of six or eight.
VIP platform hospitality package
- VIP admission
- Early entrance into shopping village
- Access onto the VIP platform
- Reserved table for the duration of the session
- Champagne reception
- Three-course plated lunch or dinner
- Afternoon tea (afternoon sessions) or canapés on arrival (evening sessions)
- Full schedule of entertainment
- Complimentary programme
- Table service throughout
SPECTACULAR NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION
Party Package
- Includes all elements of the VIP package
- Liverpool International Horse Show grand prix
- Bottle of fizz on table for toasting at midnight
- Indoor fireworks
- Live music
- New Year celebrations