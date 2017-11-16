H&H finds out more about the superstar filly, who was recently crowned Cartier Horse of the Year...

Enable has captured the hearts of racing fans across not only the country, but also Europe and not least the heart of her jockey Frankie Dettori. She is a freak of nature, she has girl power in abundance, and for her owner and trainer, she is a “filly of a lifetime”.

The phenomenal three-year-old filly was bred by her owner Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farm and therefore runs in the famous silks carried by the mighty Frankel.



The daughter of Nathaniel is in training with Newmarket-based John Gosden and has been ridden in all but two of her races by the brilliant Frankie Dettori.

She made her first appearance on a racecourse in November 2016 as a two-year-old. It was a comfortable winning debut in the one-mile maiden race on the all-weather at Newcastle and propelled her into an unforgettable 2017.

A form that speaks for itself

Enable’s three-year-old campaign kicked off in April when she switched to the turf for the first time at Newbury — she stayed on to finish third behind stable companion Shutter Speed.

This week, she was crowned the Cartier Horse of the Year at racing’s equivalent of the ‘Oscars’, the Cartier Racing Awards (pictured, below). She was also the deserved recipient of the Cartier three-year-old filly in 2017.

Her 2017 form speaks for itself (3 1 1 1 1 1 1) and this year she created history when winning an outstanding five Group One victories.

Winning in the rain

The wonder filly’s flurry of Group One triumphs began when she headed to Epsom for the Investec Oaks, where she was up against eight fillies headed by red-hot favourite Rhododendron, runner-up in the 1,000 Guineas.

It was a dramatic renewal of the 12-furlong Classic and was run in driving rain when a thunderstorm broke shortly beforehand. However, Enable quickening clear of the field inside the final furlong to score by five lengths.

She became the first filly in seven years to follow up victory in the Investec Oaks with success in the Group One Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh in Ireland — Frankie hurried back from a shoulder injury to partner the superstar.

Taking on the boys

When she went to Ascot for the Group One King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes, it was the first time she had come up against older horses and colts. Frankie got down to his near-minimum weight of 8st 7lb to partner her again.

She had a formidable challenge with the likes of Highland Reel, Jack Hobbs and Ulysses in the mix. However, in her usual fashion she cruised up, powering away from her rivals.

Breaking records

Her final hurrah of the season saw her become the first three-year-old filly trained in Britain to win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. She is also the seventh horse to capture the race after winning the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes in the same season — emulating greats such as Ribot, Mill Reef and Dancing Brave.

The best news for Enable fans is that she is set to be back in training for the 2018 Flat season (the breeding shed can wait a bit longer) and may even head back to France to defend her Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe title.

