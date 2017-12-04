Embrace an equestrian festive training frenzy with these great opportunities

With Christmas looming, take a look at this range of clinics and training opportunities you need to make the most of



An evening with the Talland Team



Date: 9 December

Venue: The Talland School of Equitation, Cirencester

Details: “Come and join us for an evening of merriment with dressage to music displays, quadrilles and more. Tickets include mince pie and mulled wine or a soft drink.”

Enter now

Dressage clinic

Date: 9 December

Venue: Dorset Showground, Gillingham

Details: “This clinic is with Rowan Chambers, a BHS intermediate instructor and stable manager. She has trained and competed up to grand prix dressage, winning advanced medium and prix st george area festivals. Rowan prides herself that she has learnt, with time and dedication, how to use correct training to get the best our of any horse and rider, whatever the size, breed or natural ability.”

Enter now

Polework and gridwork clinic

Date: 9 December

Venue: Adds Farm, Crowborough

Details: “This clinic is taught by Hugo Payne and has 60-80cm gridwork sessions and polework only sessions too.”

Enter now

Spooky filler training

Date: 16 December

Venue: Waulkmill Show Centre, Ellen

Details: “Spooky filler training with Rebecca Robb (nee Stephen).”

Enter now

Polework and biomechanics training

Date: 17 December

Venue: The Diamond Centre, Carshalton

Details: “This is a great way to improve both your flatwork and jumping. It is at a great venue and there is something for everyone, mounted or dismounted. An informative and fun day.”

Enter now

Coffee morning demonstration

Date: 18 December

Venue: Your Horsemanship, Goudhurst

Details: “These demonstrations with Jason Webb consist of an educational and entertaining practical demonstration which runs for approximately two hours. During his demonstration, Jason will pass on useful ideas and tips to help you reach your goals with your horse and of course he’s happy to chat to you in person. Jason will demonstrate easy to use techniques from his popular online video training website that have helped to make him one of the leading horse trainers in the UK. Jason is renowned for his real life demonstrations and with this in mind, every month he brings out horses to you that he currently has staying with him; from young horses, to problem horses such as spooking or tension affecting them from reaching their true potential.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings