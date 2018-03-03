5 delightful dun horses and ponies for sale

Who doesn’t love a dun (or buckskin as they should be more accurately described in some cases)? If you’re on the look out for a new horse, why not browse our selection of dun horses for sale this week on the Horse & Hound website?

1. ‘Superstar’

dun horses for sale

Height: 14.2hh

Age: eight

Sex: mare

Selling points: “This pony has hunted and jumps everything. She is bold, willing and well-mannered. She has been to one show and come second in the 80cm class. She has schooled over 1/1.10m courses and is great to hack, shoe, clip and handle. She has good flatwork and is a pleasure to have.”

View the advert

2. ‘Stunning’

dun horses for sale

Height: 138cm

Age: 12

Sex: gelding

Selling points: “This is a stunning, quality pony with super movement and presence. He is used in his current home as a riding club and Pony Club (PC) all-rounder. He has attended PC rallies and senior camp and competed on PC and riding club area dressage teams, winning on most occasions. He is a very capable dressage pony who has received scores up to 82% at area competitions (BD listed judges). He has also competed at local combined training competitions, working hunter shows and showjumping competitions including BS (British Showjumping) on a ticket. In a previous home he jumped BS amassing winnings of £1,278 and 1181 points. We hack him out alone or in company and he has also been hunting with us and has attended hunt and pleasure rides. He is good to do.”

View the advert

3. ‘Simply the best’

dun horses for sale

Height: 15hh

Age: five

Sex: gelding

Selling points: “This is a completely unspoilt Connemara that is super-talented and ready to go into any sphere. He is a mature five-year-old who has hunted and attended several competitions and has been cross-country schooled. He is quiet to hack, good in traffic and stands still to be mounted. He is easy to box, shoe and catch. This is a stunning looking horse who is sure to catch the judge’s eye. He will excel in working hunter and is easy to school as he learns very quickly and always tries his best. He has an exceptional jump and is very athletic with massive scope.”

View the advert

4. ‘Quality’

dun horses for sale

Height: 16.2hh

Age: five

Sex: gelding

Selling points: “This is a delightful horse to own. He is beautiful on the flat and has started lateral work. He has been eventing and his naturally good canter makes him seriously powerful and scopey over a fence. He is careful and brave and is natural across country. He has jumped clear around every 90cm track we have taken him to and has been placed second at BE80 level. He has scope to burn and would suit a competition rider or young rider who is capable and ambitious. This horse has so much potential and just wants to work and please. He is a mild shiverer, which does not affect his way of going.”

View the advert

5. ‘Good jumper’

dun horses for sale

Height: 16.2hh

Age: eight

Sex: mare

Selling points: “This mare came over from Ireland in 2015 having had a foal. She has hunted the past two seasons in the field and has whipped-in, including in Leicestershire. She is a good jumper both over ditches and hunt jumps. She is snaffle mouthed and does not pull. She is good to shoe and clip and will travel in a trailer or lorry. She is good in the stable and in traffic.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way. These horses are listed as duns, so Horse & Hound cannot take responsibility if they are genetically buckskin.

  • Jane Gallagher

    Dun or buckskin who cares!!!!!!! They all look beautiful

  • Gerri Scargill

    Gold star to H&H for catching up and changing the titles, well done Rachael Hook.

  • Megan

    This is the same publication that calls itself: “Horse & Hound magazine is Britain’s equestrian weekly ‘Bible’ ”
    I remember those who liked the bible don’t tend to like science or modern thinking

  • Gerri Scargill

    Several of the horses/ponies that are highlighted in this ‘duns for sale’ article are actually correctly described as buckskin in the adverts. However, H&H do not have the option of buckskin in their drop down menu to select colour when you search the ads. So the buckskin horse advertisers still have to use dun to classify their animal even if they know it’s buckskin and say so in the ad. So come on H&H, you need to join the 21st century, dun and buckskin are genetically different and duns are not even present in the gene pool in some breeds and very rare in others, which is of particular concern to some breeders. Perhaps this might be the basis for a really good article for publication in H&H, after all you like to showcase breeding and veterinary developments, colour genetics is a fascinating subject, particularly the genes that dilute colour, and not just for breeders, lots of people don’t actually know what colour their animals really are!

  • Gerri Scargill

    The majority, if not all, of these animals are buckskins, ie, they carry a cream gene, not a dun one. So much is known about colour genetics nowadays that calling a buckskin ‘dun’ is like still insisting the world is flat!

  • Megan

    I think this article should be renamed Beautiful Buckskins.
    They’re gorgeous horses but none of them are dun