Who doesn’t love a dun (or buckskin as they should be more accurately described in some cases)? If you’re on the look out for a new horse, why not browse our selection of dun horses for sale this week on the Horse & Hound website?

1. ‘Superstar’

Height: 14.2hh



Age: eight



Sex: mare



Selling points: “This pony has hunted and jumps everything. She is bold, willing and well-mannered. She has been to one show and come second in the 80cm class. She has schooled over 1/1.10m courses and is great to hack, shoe, clip and handle. She has good flatwork and is a pleasure to have.”



2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 138cm



Age: 12



Sex: gelding



Selling points: “This is a stunning, quality pony with super movement and presence. He is used in his current home as a riding club and Pony Club (PC) all-rounder. He has attended PC rallies and senior camp and competed on PC and riding club area dressage teams, winning on most occasions. He is a very capable dressage pony who has received scores up to 82% at area competitions (BD listed judges). He has also competed at local combined training competitions, working hunter shows and showjumping competitions including BS (British Showjumping) on a ticket. In a previous home he jumped BS amassing winnings of £1,278 and 1181 points. We hack him out alone or in company and he has also been hunting with us and has attended hunt and pleasure rides. He is good to do.”

3. ‘Simply the best’

Height: 15hh



Age: five



Sex: gelding



Selling points: “This is a completely unspoilt Connemara that is super-talented and ready to go into any sphere. He is a mature five-year-old who has hunted and attended several competitions and has been cross-country schooled. He is quiet to hack, good in traffic and stands still to be mounted. He is easy to box, shoe and catch. This is a stunning looking horse who is sure to catch the judge’s eye. He will excel in working hunter and is easy to school as he learns very quickly and always tries his best. He has an exceptional jump and is very athletic with massive scope.”

4. ‘Quality’

Height: 16.2hh



Age: five



Sex: gelding



Selling points: “This is a delightful horse to own. He is beautiful on the flat and has started lateral work. He has been eventing and his naturally good canter makes him seriously powerful and scopey over a fence. He is careful and brave and is natural across country. He has jumped clear around every 90cm track we have taken him to and has been placed second at BE80 level. He has scope to burn and would suit a competition rider or young rider who is capable and ambitious. This horse has so much potential and just wants to work and please. He is a mild shiverer, which does not affect his way of going.”

5. ‘Good jumper’



Height: 16.2hh



Age: eight



Sex: mare



Selling points: “This mare came over from Ireland in 2015 having had a foal. She has hunted the past two seasons in the field and has whipped-in, including in Leicestershire. She is a good jumper both over ditches and hunt jumps. She is snaffle mouthed and does not pull. She is good to shoe and clip and will travel in a trailer or lorry. She is good in the stable and in traffic.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way. These horses are listed as duns, so Horse & Hound cannot take responsibility if they are genetically buckskin.