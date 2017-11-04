Dreaming of the perfect 10? Find your ideal dressage partner

If want to impress the judges, take a look at this selection of dressage horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Very trainable’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: 11

Selling points: “This horse is competing at elementary BD (British Dressage) and is working at medium level at home. Placings in the top three with marks of seven for the looseness of her paces. This is a very trainable, fun horse that will offer someone a lot of success and has real potential as a junior horse. Her lateral work shows good reach and expression and the quality of the canter is sure to give a good quality change. She is easy to handle, load, clip and hacks alone and in company.”

View the advert

2. ‘Super’

Height: 17.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This is a head-turning, easy going horse that has three lovely, balanced paces and carries himself very well. He is light in the hand and responsive to the leg. He’s had lots of wins at dressage, with an average score of 69% in novice. He has also competed at Hickstead which was a big show but he kept it together very well. He is great to hack, goes first or last and doesn’t mind heavy traffic. His present owner has brought him on as much as she could, but now feels that she doesn’t have the experience to take him much further. Therefore, Boris is looking for a new partner to either train him up further or to give an up and coming rider a chance to win some classes! A pleasure to ride and have on the yard.”

View the advert

3. ‘Outstanding prospect’

Height: 18hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This eye-catching horse has three fantastic, balanced paces and is showing a natural ability in his lateral work. He has an amazing, trainable temperament and always aims to please, loving attention and people. He is never naughty or nappy and has been given plenty of time to grow and develop. Hacks out on roads and open fields. Good to shoe, clip, catch, load, traffic etc. His attitude to work coupled with his stunning presence makes him a star of the future.”

View the advert

4. ‘Advanced schoolmaster’

Height: 16hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 15

Selling points: “This horse has competed up to prix st georges. He has a good temperament and is easy to do. He would suit a young rider or adult wishing to ride an established horse to do advanced moves. He is eligible to compete from novice silver British Dressage level. He needs a competent rider, and he has been in the same home since he was three.”

View the advert

5. ‘Flashy’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This talented young gelding has expressive, rhythmic paces with great elasticity and swing through his body. He strives to please and demonstrates a mature and ‘can do’ attitude to his work and has a very trainable brain. He is balanced with floating movement and is showing all the signs of a top dressage prospect. He has a massive walk and a loose rhythmical trot that easily covers the ground. His canter is big and uphill. He is working nicely into the bridle and is forward and responsive off the leg. He recently started leg yielding and counter canter and has shown himself to be a very willing youngster with a great attitude to his work. We have mostly concentrated on his flatwork but he has been lightly schooled over cross-country fences and over coloured poles and fillers to add variety to his training. He is showing confidence and seems to enjoy this job too. He’s a nice person and comes with impeccable manners in the stable — he has never bucked or reared, travels in a lorry, has been clipped and has no vices.”

View the advert

