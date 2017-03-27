Prefer to keep your feet on the ground? Here’s 7 competitions you need to enter

If you’re less of a jumping person or perhaps you fancy showing off your flatwork, take a look at this range of dressage competitions you need to enter this week



British Dressage

Date: 1-2 April

Venue: Badgworth Arena Equestrian Centre, Axbridge

Details: “Classes range from prelim to advanced medium, all with summer qualifiers and prize money.”

Quest club

Date: 1 April

Venue: Easton & Otley College, Norwich

Details: “British Dressage (BD) My Quest classes from introductory to novice.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 1 April

Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme on Spalding Moor

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary including Trailblazers second round qualifiers.”

Dressage in West Sussex

Date: 2 April

Venue: HRH Equestrian, Horsham

Details: “Unaffiliated dressage classes from introductory to novice. Our main aim is to encourage all levels of horses and riders to be able to come and have a go in wonderful and professional surroundings. We allow all competitors more than adequate time in the arena to show their horses the surroundings and to settle any nerves that you might have. We have a relaxed and sociable environment and you could be in with a chance of winning an array of prizes including rosettes, sashes, cash and champagne.”

Nervous dressage

Date: 2 April

Venue: Ladyleys, Oldmeldrum

Details: “Pick your own dressage test, warm up in either indoor school for 20 minutes, then ride a dressage test of your choice without having to leave the arena.”

Unaffiliated evening dressage

Date: 4 April

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary with junior, senior and para sections.”

Affiliated dressage

Date: 8 April

Venue: Bluegate Hall Farm, near Braintree

Details: “Classes from prelim to medium, all with summer qualifiers.”

