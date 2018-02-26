Get those flicky toes on show at these dressage competitions you need to enter

If you want to show off your horse or pony’s moves, take a look at these affiliated and unaffiliated dressage competitions you need to enter



British Dressage



Date: 10 March

Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley

Details: “Affiliated classes from prelim to novice which also include summer qualifiers.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 10 March

Venue: Speedgate Farm, Longfield

Details: “There are intro and prelim classes available to enter with hot and cold refreshments on offer. These classes also hold 2018 sunshine tour qualifiers.”

British Dressage and unaffiliated DUK

Date: 11 March

Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from intro to medium with affiliated and unaffiliated options. The affiliated classes also hold winter qualifiers.”

Quest Club

Date: 11 March

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “This competition offers classes from intro to novice with Team Quest and My Quest sections, plus under-21 sections too.”

Dressage evening

Date: 15 March

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “Classes from clear round, where you and your horse or pony can experience the competition arena prior to the judge arriving, and intro to elementary. This is an informal competition, so you can come in normal riding clothes and your horse doesn’t need to be plaited either. Rosettes to sixth place.”

British Dressage

Date: 17 March

Venue: Stilebridge Barn Dressage, Marden

Details: “Prelim and novice affiliated classes on offer.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 17 March

Venue: Tidworth Garrison Saddle Club, Tidworth

Details: “Classes from intro to novice with refreshments available. The warm-up will be in an indoor arena and the competition itself will be on an outdoor arena.”

unaffiliated indoor dressage

Date: 18 March

Venue: Centyfield Eventing & Dressage Academy, Exeter

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with restricted and open sections. Drinks and refreshments available in a friendly, fun and supportive environment, with rosettes to sixth place no matter how many people are entered into each class.”

