How to understand your horse’s character — and respond accordingly

In his new book Do You Speak Equis? Antonello Radicchi, one of Italy's foremost horse trainers, looks at methods of communicating with your horse, based on mutual understanding and reciprocal respect

When I start to interact with a horse, I first try to understand his character. Is he curious, suspicious, tolerant …?

I make a first assumption, based on observing him at liberty and then, on this hypothesis, I start to build a work plan with him, either confirming such initial hypothesis, or changing it all completely, depending on his behaviour, which will reveal itself as the work progresses.

The important thing is not to fix ourselves on an initial idea; we have to be ready to change, adapting to it, without prejudice.

Let’s suppose that we have entered the ring and that we find ourselves at the centre of it while our friend, on the other hand, is standing nice and quiet at the furthest point, not even gracing us with a look — in fact, turning his attention to the outside, as if we didn’t exist or simply because something more interesting is happening out there.

What does he make of us?

I don’t know, but definitely not something to interact with and even less as his leader. This is no good.

Things have to change. You will have no doubt noticed what happens, for example, when two horses who do not know each other and who are never normally together are put outside in the open: they approach each other, they sniff each other and after that, one of the two subjects ‘imposes’ on the other to go away, to back off, to concede space, more or less depending on the level of aggression. A few seconds and the hierarchy is established.

If we carefully analyse what has happened, in order to understand the two horses, we will need to comprehend how the dominant one places himself in respect of the dominated one so as to reproduce his intent.

To simply imitate their physical attitudes without a deep conviction of the act is completely useless, and, especially when we are dealing with an aggressive individual, it can be dangerous, but we will deal with this particular matter later. Don’t even think about ‘educational punishment’: it does not exist.

Only the conditions of dominating or being dominated exist and we should always remember that, to dominate, all we need to do is to make the horse move a bit. We must have the knowledge of the attitudes of the dominated, without which we would not have the basis on which to carry out our actions.

Let’s see their respective attitudes.

The dominant horse has:

• Ears pulled backwards

• Mouth open with teeth protruding with the intent to bite and charge

• A tail that swishes restlessly

• A back end that turns ready to kick

Whereas the dominated horse:

• Yields to pressure, conceding space

• Tends to follow the dominant subject, paying him attention

Clearly this is a simple and incomplete description, which is intended to allow us to recognise potentially dangerous attitudes (safety first). To succeed in understanding the real motivations behind these attitudes is, and will always be, the objective of reciprocal understanding.

Often, aggressive attitudes can hide fear or uncertainty, anxiety and so on and only with time, without excluding anything at first glance will we be able to accustom ourselves to that particular horse and consequently assume the appropriate attitudes with him. We don’t need to be psychoanalysts; it will suffice, as always, to show sane common sense.

One day, a dear friend told me the difference between dominance and authority, explaining that dominance is obtained through submission whereas authority derives from recognition of what we are and what we do. It is clear then that we cannot, in any way, oblige a horse to accept our authority and that, for this to happen, we need to earn this acceptance.

A horse is a herd animal and will therefore willingly accept to be led provided that he recognises in us the characteristics required of a leader.

Theirs is not blind faith and the fact that the horse obeys us is not a consequence of collaboration.

Obedience can be induced by submission, but collaboration can only be achieved by obtaining their esteem and respect.

Only thus can our authority be recognised. I would need another book to deal only with this topic, which is so rich in fascinating nuances, but my hope resides in the fact that, with time and practice, readers can find the best path towards establishing at least a balanced rapport with their horses. One can give guidelines but their direct application will nonetheless have to be personalised.

Clearly, personalising does not mean adapting a form of communication to one-self, but rather mastering it to the point of feeling it one’s own way and adapting the expressive requirements to the numerous variables, which we will inevitably encounter in interacting with horses. The ability to shape communication and adapt it to the common requirements in an attempt to create a rapport which is firmly based on reciprocal collaboration can only come with time.

Experience is, in many cases, a teacher who cannot be replaced. A correct study, and a suitable practice carried out under the guidance of a good teacher, are only meant to shorten the learning curve, which will also be determined by personal ability, but there are no short-cuts.

The risk of being misunderstood is part of the game, but I would ask only one thing of anyone trying to benefit from the hints which this book can offer: ‘always use common sense’ in both your interests and the horse’s. Aggression as an end in itself is never a good path to follow; it can only make sense if it is used to re-establish the parameters of safety, harmony and lightness.

To be able to initiate any interaction, we need to get the horse’s attention. How do we do this?

Continued below…