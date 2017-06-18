Baking in the heat? 4 dream equestrian properties complete with swimming pools

Dive in for a post-ride swim with this pick of properties complete with a pool
1. The Old Manor
For you: a Grade II-listed 16th century manor house set back and secluded behind an ancient stone wall and a mature tree. It has six bedrooms, a detached office, tennis court and landscaped gardens. The heated swimming pool has a paved surround as well as a pool house. A generous L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room provides ample space for informal family dining.
For the horses: two looseboxes, a tack room, an open-bay car port or hay/timber store and fenced paddocks. Set in six acres.
What’s the damage? £2m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01483 796800
Visit: savills.com
2. Woolland House, Dorset
For you: a seven-bedroom country house in the Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The heated swimming pool has a pool house and a mosaic in the floor by the artist Dame Elisabeth Frink, who used to live at the house. There is also a detached two-storey house that is divided into two apartments.
For the horses: a cobbled stable yard with six looseboxes, overlooking the lake. There is an all-weather arena, tack and feed rooms and a timber-framed hay barn. Set in 17.45 acres.
What’s the damage? £4.5m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01935 812236
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
3. Abbotts Shrubs, Essex
For you: a seven-bedroom late Edwardian-style country house, situated in the Colne Valley. There is a heated pool with a purpose- built gazebo, which has fixed benches, a lounger bed, log burner and space for a hot tub. There is also a changing room and pool equipment store.
For the horses: original stables that are attached to the house and currently used for storage, plus a modern yard with two boxes, a tack room and a hay store. There is also a 20x40m arena. Set in 5.17 acres.
What’s the damage? £2.295m
Agent: Zoe Napier
Telephone number: 01621 840333
Visit: zoenapier.co.uk
4. Ford Hall, Suffolk
For you: a Grade II-listed manor house approached via a driveway lined with lime trees, with impressive views over the Suffolk countryside. There are six bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with an AGA, a heated swimming pool, a tennis court, an office and an annexe.
For the horses: five stables, a traditional barn and three good- sized paddocks. Set in 5.6 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.75m
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone number: 01798 872081
Visit: fineandcountry.co.uk
