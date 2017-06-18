Baking in the heat? 4 dream equestrian properties complete with swimming pools

For you: a seven-bedroom country house in the Dorset Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The heated swimming pool has a pool house and a mosaic in the floor by the artist Dame Elisabeth Frink, who used to live at the house. There is also a detached two-storey house that is divided into two apartments.

For the horses: a cobbled stable yard with six looseboxes, overlooking the lake. There is an all-weather arena, tack and feed rooms and a timber-framed hay barn. Set in 17.45 acres.

What’s the damage? £4.5m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01935 812236

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk