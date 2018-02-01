What are the top 3 things on your horsey wish list? *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

If you ask a horse owner “what are the top three things you want for your horse?”, most will reply saying they want their horse to be:

in the best of health

have a great top line, and

be a pleasure to ride

If you agree, then now’s the time to consider putting Alfa-A Original in your horse’s bucket.

Fibre can provide energy without fizz and is truly low in starch – Alfa-A Original combines pure alfalfa with a light molasses coating and has an energy level comparable to a cool mix/cube at 10 MJ/Kg DE. The added bonus is that it has only 2% starch, which is often 10 times lower than cereal-based feeds with the same energy level!

Alfalfa an is ideal fibre source for helping to build great top line. It is abundant in essential amino acids compared to other fibre sources, making it the safe way to build muscle tone. The alfalfa plant is amazingly clever as it is able to convert nitrogen from the atmosphere into amino acids in its own tissues.

Alfalfa contains nearly three times as much calcium as grass – this helps to create healthy hooves and is also a natural buffer to acidity in the digestive system. Independent research carried out at Texas A&M University showed that feeding alfalfa was more effective at reducing the incidence of gastric ulcers than turn out on pasture 24/7. The researchers advocate the use of alfalfa whenever cereals are fed, so now’s the time to put more Alfa-A Original in your horse’s bucket!

A personalised diet plan

