Who will lift the Cuddy in-hand title at HOYS? Check out who’s qualified…

It is the pinnacle of in-hand showing and the accolade that everyone wants to win. Here are the 22 stunning animals bidding for the prestigious Cuddy in-hand supreme title at Horse of the Year Show next week (6 October).

1. Budore Big Jim

This six-year-old took the first ticket at the Northern Ireland Festival in April. The section D stallion, by Llansantffraed Bonheddwr, is home-bred by the Budore Welsh stud and handled by James Cleland, whose family owns the stud.

2. Alonby Chardonnier

The qualifier at Nottinghamshire County (13-14 May) went the way of this home-bred and home-produced three-year-old colt, led by Ian Boylan.

3. Moortown Crusader

This Dartmoor stallion, owned by Diane and John Jordan and led by their son David, qualified at Devon County (18-20 May).

4. Llanarth Fiery Jack

Simon Bigley presented this Welsh section D to take the ticket at Royal Bath & West (31-3 June).

5. Rhos Exception

Jill Godden’s home-bred show pony is a nine-year-old broodmare and booked her passage to Birmingham at Midland Counties (3-4 June).

6. Moortown New Romance

The Jordan family’s 13-year-old Dartmoor mare with colt foal, by The Replica, took the ticket at Royal Cornwall Show (8-10 June).

7. Stage Music

Virginia Russell-Wood’s 10-year-old with Tiger Attack foal at foot was led to victory at South of England (8-10 June) by Geoff Grace.

8. Broadstone Dolce Vita

Billy Moran qualified this Pearl Underwood-owned Demonstrator progeny at Derbyshire Festival (10-11 June).

9. Skellorn Bronze Soldier

Kerry Wainwright’s 10-year-old home-bred Welsh section B stallion netted his ticket at Royal Three Counties (16-18 June).

10. Paddock Rio

The Cuddy ticket at Royal Cheshire County (20-21 June) was handed to this seven-year-old belonging to Lynne Wilson and produced by Colin Tibbey. Colin is the defending supreme champion with last year’s victor Moelgarnedd Stadros.

11. Superior Choice

This two-year-old by Emperor Augustus is owned by Pat and Tim Martin and Dorothy and Keith Walsh and took the ticket at Royal Highland (22-25 June).

12. Sharptor Trinity

The only Shetland through to the final is this nine-year-old belonging to David Hodge and Julian Walters, who qualified at Royal Norfolk (28-29 June).

13. Langaller Leading Light

This three-year-old filly owned, bred and handled by Charles Upham qualified at the National Hunter Supreme Championships (4-5 July).

14. Castle Emperor

Vanessa Clark’s Connemara stallion is no stranger to the NEC spotlights; he took his fourth-ever ticket to the final at Kent County (7-9 July).

15. Eastlands Rashibrae

Home-producer Jessica Walsh was contesting a qualifier for the first time and duly booked her Cuddy place at Great Yorkshire Show (11-13 July) with this Connemara mare.

16. Bracklinn Jackpot

The Smith family’s 10-year-old home-bred Fell stallion, by Carrack I’m Your Man out of Southolme Beauty, qualified at The Showing Register’s summer show (15-16 July).

17. Manorlea Maisie May

Clive and Beverley Abel’s seven-year-old Welsh section A mare, by Shoregreen Cracker Jack, was victorious at the end of Sarah Tibbey’s lead-rein at the Scottish Horse Show (18 July).

18. Triple Crown

This two-year-old by Kings Master is through for Martin Wood — also owner of last year’s Cuddy in-hand horse champion and reserve supreme Ballycreen Rainbow Magic — after winning the qualifier at Royal Welsh (24-27 July), presented by Simon Charlesworth.

19. Litton Salvador

This is the second through for producer Ian Boylan after winning at the National Pony Society Summer Championships (1-3 August). The three-year-old show hunter pony is owned by Caroline Cochrane and Iain Almond.

20. Fouroaks Coco Chanel

Sarah Tibbey led this 14-year-old Welsh section A broodmare to qualification at Pembrokeshire County (15-17 August). This is the third Tibbey-produced pony through to the final.

21. Shilstone Rocks North Westerly

This Dartmoor stallion (pictured winning at Ponies (UK)) belonging to Oliver Burchell and Linda Calcutt is HOYS bound after contesting the qualifier at Bucks County.

22. Kellythorpes Provocateur

The Leeman family’s home-bred and home-produced three-year-old filly by Kilvington Scoundrel collected the last Cuddy ticket on offer at the BSHA national championships (8-10 September).

Find out who the 2017 Cuddy in-hand supreme champion is on horseandhound.co.uk on Friday 6 October. Don’t miss the full HOYS report in the 12 October issue.