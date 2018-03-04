Fed up with the snow? Transport yourself to this cosy cottage, complete with 10 stables

As the blizzards and snow storms sweep across the UK, this perfect three-bed cottage located in the heart of Lancashire is making us all feel just a little bit cosier.



Situated near the ever-handy M6 motorway and with several show and event centres, such as Myerscough college and Barton equestrian centre, just a short drive away, Blands Cottage could be the ideal northern base to fulfil all your equestrian fantasies.

If hunting is your weekend pastime of choice, you have the choice of the Holcombe or if you head a little further north, you can follow the Vale of Lune. There is also the Pendle Forest and Craven and the Bleasdale Beagles not too far away.

The charming grade II listed cottage, complete with a two-bed annex, was built in 1649 and still boasts a traditional thatched roof on the main house.

Located in Scorton village and priced at £895,000, the property is being offered for sale by Savills.

It is settled in 13 acres and the yard features a total of 10 well-sized stables which have been built in a horseshoe shape. Made out of beautiful red brick, the current stable block has been well maintained by the current owners.

As well as lots of pasture space, the property has a selection of outbuildings, which could be renovated into further stabling space. There is also a sand school located just next to the stable block.

Put the horses to bed and head to the house through a traditional stone porch leading through to the sitting room area, which features a fireplace and log burner.

As you walk through the dining room you enter the homely, county-style kitchen which currently has a polished oak floor, both oak and hand-painted base and wall units and a central island.

To the first floor are two bedrooms, one being the master bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom. The landing area includes a converted sleeping area while the third bedroom can be found on the ground floor.

Celebrate after your summer show successes in the magical outdoor area, perfect for having friends over to watch the sunset. Enjoy a well-equipped kitchen with a stone pizza oven, gas BBQ and oven, a bar area with beer pump and accessed through patio doors is a cosy sitting room with exposed beams, log burner and full height windows.

The separate annexe offers an open plan sitting kitchen area with a breakfast bar and ground floor shower room. On the first floor there are two bedrooms, one with a feature bath and en suite shower room. The annexe is situated next to a car port.

Surrounded by open fields and rural views, the property is located close to the idyllic village of Scorton, which is home to three churches, a pub, garden centre, and a café and restaurant.