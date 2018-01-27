Take a look at this selection of Connemara ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Sweet natured’

Height: 13.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: six

Selling points: “Beau is a sweet natured pony that loves to please. She has three beautiful paces and has competed at intro and prelim level dressage. She is jumping 80cm at home and 75cm confidently at competitions. She loves hunting and cross-country and has had lots of success at local shows and school competitions. She is an honest pony who always tries her best and looks after her rider. She is at her best out on the hunting field where she is laid back and very safe, even with all the buzz and excitement. She lives in or out and is happy to stand in a stable. She is good to load and travels well. She can be a mare with the farrier if not being exercised.”

2. ‘Versatile’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This outstanding Connemara is a full up 148cm and is rising six. He has the looks and movement combined with all the jump to make it to be a top competition contender in many disciplines. He has successfully competed in dressage, showjumping and eventing and he has been carefully produced with his future in mind. He is snaffle mouthed but a forward, active type and therefore unsuitable for novice riders. This is an ultra-talented pony and a top class home is a priority.”

3. ‘Ultimate all-rounder’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “Rory is an ultimate all-rounder looking for a small, competent, confident, adult rider to go out and have fun with. Rory is well schooled on the flat and has competed in unaffiliated dressage competitions, proving to be popular with the judges and always in the ribbons. He enjoys showjumping and has gone clear at 85cm, always steady, sensible and unfazed by fillers. Rory’s favourite things to do are going cross-country schooling, pleasure rides to the beach and forest, hacking and going hunting. He hunted last season and is good to hack alone or in company. He is very good to shoe, catch, clip and always loads and travels well (lorry and trailer). Rory is a lovely chap who loves a fuss, happy to stand around being groomed and bathed all day.”

4. ‘Super’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: five

Selling points: “This super Connemara was backed and worked quietly over the summer proving sane, sensible and willing. She has super correct paces and a fun attitude towards her jumping. She hacks alone and in company and is good to load and travel. She is also good with the farrier and is happy living in or out. This lovely mare will make a cracking all-rounder but has plenty of quality to be a good show prospect too. She has hunted this season and has been to Le Trec, unaffiliated showjumping and arena eventing. She has correct conformation and is blemish free.”

5. ‘Done it all’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This chap has done it all. He has competed in dressage, jumping at local level and has hunted in Ireland. He hacks alone or in company in any wide open spaces. He is a cracking all-rounder that will turn a hoof to anything. He is a gent to do anything with — shoe, box, clip and in traffic. Someone will be very lucky to own him.”

