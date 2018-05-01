Do you have the competitive ADVANTAge? *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Bates Saddles

As eventers, we are risk-takers.

We push the limits with our horses and when it comes to our saddle it needs to deliver under pressure. We are not bound by tradition, we are daring, and need saddles built for a true competitive advantage.

Engineered with industry-leading innovations for sheer performance, the Bates Advanta delivers on its promise to be your ultimate secret weapon.

Feel your horse with perfect connection as you’re seated close to the action.

Be at one with your horse as a forward-cut, mono flap enables unrivalled close-contact and connection.

Supple luxe leather ensures the perfect riding surface for the challenges of eventing with its tactile feel and grip.

The magic of this saddle lies in the detail. Streamlined girth points run seamlessly through the mono-flap, an ergonomic adjustable stirrup bar and a recessed channel for your stirrup leathers work together to ensure zero bulk under your leg.

The position of your stirrup bar has a profound impact on your natural alignment in the saddle. Customise the location of your adjustable ergonomic stirrup bar forward or backward for perfect alignment.

The Advanta adjustable stirrup bar

Sharpen your reflexes — with an effortless position, you will be poised and prepared for the unexpected.

You will immediately feel ‘at home’ in this saddle, seated where you need to be and free to focus on the task at hand.

You will find yourself effortlessly located in the SweetSpot of the seat where it is most narrow for ultra-close contact for a seamless transition from your seat through your leg. The SweetSpot in the open seat works to support your position, so you are prepared for take-off and landing.

Positioned on a forward cut flap, moveable FlexiContourbloc technology is a performance tool for the serious eventer.

Experience support without restriction. Move and secure the FlexiContourbloc at the front and rear of your saddle to perfectly mirror your optimal position.

The FlexiContourbloc on the new Advanta

Push your boundaries — free your horse to move naturally and instinctively.

The ultra-close synergy panel is low profile, stable and close with the ultimate protective cushioning and shock absorption of air, resulting in pressure reduction for your horse’s back and improved blood flow to their working muscles.

A unique wither freedom design and the soft dynamic air cushioning ensures your horse has full range of movement for a natural and confident frame over the jump.

Experience your horse’s power and agility when they are mobilised with full range of movement, allowing you and your horse to perform in perfect harmony.

Your horse is an elite athlete. Whatever their shape and muscling, you will have the peace of mind that your saddle can be customised for their comfort at all times.

MonoFlap on the new Advanta

