Here comes the sun: 7 summer shows you need to enter

If you’re looking for a fun day out to enjoy with your horse or pony, don’t miss this great selection of shows you need to enter



Horse & dog show



Date: 19 May

Venue: Ridgeway Stables, Swindon

Details: “This is a multi-discipline horse show featuring showjumping, working hunter, ridden and in-hand showing and dressage classes, plus all day clear round. All classes are open to side saddle riders and we are affiliated to The Side Saddle Association for three classes. Our Veteran showing classes are also VHPRC Championship qualifiers. There is food and drink available for purchase and a variety of trade stands.”

In-hand and ridden show

Date: 20 May

Venue: Grey Fern Park Equestrian Centre, Peterborough

Details: “A show offering plenty of classes including fun ones and some qualifiers.”

BSPS Area 13B Championship Show

Date: 20 May

Venue: Chard Equestrian, Chard

Details: “This show is open to everyone with a huge range of classes available to enter with a variety of qualifiers, including some for the Royal International Horse Show.”

In-hand show

Date: 27 May

Venue: Capricorn Equestrian Centre, Eynsford

Details: “This show has a range of classes and the offer of an entry fee of just £25 for three classes. Rosettes are offered to sixth place.”

East Anglia Horse Show

Date: 27 May

Venue: Emneth Showground, Wisbech

Details: “This is a show packed full with a huge range of classes and qualifiers. Rosettes will be awarded to sixth place in all classes with the chance to ride in a supreme championship.”

Affordable showing

Date: 28 May

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “There are a range of classes available to enter with the offer of if you enter two classes, you get your third entry for free.”

Annual show

Date: 3 June

Venue: Doncaster Equine College Annual Show, Northern Racing College

Details: “The Doncaster Equine College Annual Show is an event suitable for the whole family, set in the centre of round gallop, on excellent sandy ground. There are five showing rings with classes to suit all types and abilities and at the end of the day there will be a supreme in-hand and supreme ridden championship with the opportunity to win big prize money. There is prize money for all the classes, as well as beautiful rosettes and championship sashes. Several classes are qualifiers for society championships. There is also a showjumping ring with a total prize pot available of £54 per class, with £25 for first prize. As well as classes for horses there is a dog show with classes suitable for dogs of all types, no matter their size, age or breeding. A range of trade stands will also be available to fulfil all of your shopping needs, as well as food and drink stalls. Alongside all of this, we have got a farriery competition taking place, where the best farriers in the area will be pitting themselves, forge against forge, to see who comes out on top.”

