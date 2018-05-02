Here come the stars: top riders arrive at Badminton Horse Trials 2018

Excitement levels are reaching fever-pitch Horse & Hound HQ ahead this year’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials (2-6 May 2018), with the first horse inspection kicking off at 4.30pm this afternoon (2 May) and the first rider taking to the dressage arena tomorrow morning at 9am (3 May).

Take a look at the equine and human stars making their arrival on the hallowed turf…

Lissa Green and Hollyfield

The daughter of six-time Badminton victor Lucinda settles in with the 14-year-old gelding Hollyfield

Chris Bartle

Expertise on hand: the World Class British Performance Coach is spotted in the stables

Simon Grieve and Drumbilla Metro

Not your average stables: the 11-year-old Drumbilla Metro takes a sneak peek of his fellow residents for the weekend

Harry Meade and Away Cruising

The Badminton local bumps into his son after a (wet) morning ride. A Pony Club star in the making?

Ben Hobday and Mulrys Error

Calling all cob fans: Mulrys Error the ‘super cob’ is ready for action

Thirty-three-year-old Kate is ready for her Badminton debut with Fernill Now Or Never

Tom Jackson and Waltham Fiddlers Find

Tom’s ride makes the most of that iconic grazing spot…

Lydia Hannon and My Royal Touch

Twenty-nine-year-old Lydia hits the road with her precious load

William Fox-Pitt and Fernhill Pimms

William’s wife Alice snaps his ride Fernhill Pimms settled into his stable — the same one that 2015 winner Chill Morning was in…

What a view! Cooley Earl takes in his surroundings ahead of making his Badminton debut

