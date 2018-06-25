Clear for take-off — how to jump from the right spot every time

Do you seem to find yourself more often than not, taking off too early or perhaps getting too close to a fence?

Here’s some helpful pointers from Irish international showjumper, David Simpson (pictured), who trained and produced young horses for Shane Breen for seven years, won the Queen’s Cup at Hickstead in 2016 and the Olympia Puissance in 2014.

The most important thing is a good canter — if you don’t have this, it makes it harder to achieve a good distance and then a good jump

You must have control in the canter from the turn — you need to be able to adjust the canter easily either shortening or extending the stride, which comes from a plenty of flatwork practice

A relaxed horse and rider is key — a lot of riders get nervous about achieving the perfect distance and pass this feeling on to the horse, leading to an erratic canter and making it harder to execute.

Always look early on to where you are going — your eye will naturally put you roughly at a good distance so trust what you are looking at.

Ride a correct corner, which should be as close to a right angle as possible — if you cut this, you will end up closer than you planned from the turn and likewise if you overshoot the turn you will end up further away or being forced to add in an extra stride.

Be confident in what you are doing. Remember a horse’s stride is only four yards long, so even if you are the worst possible distance you are only two yards away from the perfect one. Normally you turn with a maximum of 16 yards from the take-off, so even if your flatwork isn’t strong, it should be possible to add or remove those two yards.

A useful exercise to try



David says: “A good simple exercise to help with this is to set up two poles on the ground 24 yards apart, which should be a slightly forward five strides. Come through this on both reins twice on five strides, then come round on each rein on six strides. Count in your head and be strict with yourself. This will teach your horse how to be adjustable and train yourself as a rider to trust your natural eye and be confident in what you see.”

Now you’ve got that advice in mind, take a look at these showjumping competitions available to enter where you can showcase seeing the perfect stride…

British Showjumping



Date: 30 June

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “This show features a range of classes from 80cm to 1.30m.”

Enter now

Summer showjumping

Date: 30 June

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Illfracombe

Details: “This competition has classes from 50cm to 105cm incorporating MEC Summer Championships, Crickland Qualifiers, Tarka and Taw & Torridge qualifiers for North Devon Show.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 1 July

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “This event features a huge range of classes from cross pole clear round and 45cm to 95cm with a variety of qualifiers.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 1 July

Venue: Rectory Farm, Cirencester

Details: “This event offers classes ranging from 60cm clear round to 110cm with rosettes from first to sixth.”

Enter now

Nervous and novice showjumping

Date: 7 July

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “This is ideal for those wanting to build confidence with a clear round at 30cm and classes from 35cm to 55cm with junior and senior sections, plus separate rosettes and prize money for each.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 8 July

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “This show has classes ranging between 40cm and 90cm, with prize money, rosettes to fifth and clear round rosettes too.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings