Don’t waste a moment of the Christmas break with these great horsey days out

Merry Christmas everyone! We hope you are enjoying your day, but there is no time to waste — make the most of your time off between now and the New Year with these shows and training opportunities.



Christmas show

Date: 27 December

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “There are a huge range of classes available to enter including in-hand and ridden sections, with a variety of qualifiers.”

Enter now

Indoor arena cross-country clinic

Date: 27 December

Venue: Downe Farm Event Centre, Tiverton

Details: “An opportunity to train with Tim Cheffings who is a highly thought of professional four-star event rider. This clinic offers a variety of heights to train over from 70cm to 90cm.”

Enter now

Grid work clinic

Date: 28 December

Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, near Cirencester

Details: “Take part in this grid work clinic with Alicia Hawker, a four-star eventer who trains and competes her own horses. She can coach at all levels and is very enthusiastic about her training. This event will be grid work only and heights on offer range from 60cm to 1m.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 28 December

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “There are a range of classes available from walk and trot tests and prelim to elementary with rosettes from first to fifth.”

Enter now

Pony British Showjumping

Date: 28 December

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “Classes from clear round and 128cm/138cm springboard handicap to 148cm restricted open.”

Enter now

Christmas holiday showjumping

Date: 28 December

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “A great variety of classes on offer from cross poles and 45cm to 90/95cm.”

Enter now

Festive arena event

Date: 29 December

Venue: Greenfields of Avondale, Strathaven

Details: “The courses at this event are a mixture of showjumps, working hunter fences and portable cross-country fences. Classes range from 50cm to 1m with rosettes to sixth place. There is also a prize for the best fancy dress rider and best fancy dress horse. This competition will be run between indoor and outdoor arenas which are both on an all-weather surface.”

Enter now

Christmas New Year show

Date: 30 December

Venue: Jenky Farm, Shadoxhurst

Details: “A huge range of classes available from cross pole showjumping to lead-rein and ridden showing classes. Plus, enter three classes and get a discount price.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings