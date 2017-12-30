Love a ginger? Take a look at this great selection of chestnuts you need in your life

If you love nothing more than a chestnut, take a look at this selection for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Uncomplicated’

Height: 17hh

Gender: mare

Age: nine

Selling points: “This horse has great bloodlines and is currently jumping 1.40m at home. She is competing at British novice and discovery with a teenager. She has competed in unaffiliated 90cm eventing with competitive dressage scores too. She has three lovely paces and is good to do. She is uncomplicated with lots of potential and low mileage, but has large amounts of scope to compete much higher.”

View the advert

2. ‘Athletic’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: five

Selling points: “This athletic youngster has a kind temperament, lovely paces and a bold jump. He has been brought on quietly and has done riding club, unaffiliated dressage and cross-country and showjumping schooling. He has autumn hunted with the Zetland and is now hunting with the West of Yore and York and Ainsty North going first or last — he would suit bigger country. No vices.”

View the advert

3. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This gorgeous gelding has four white stockings and he will turn heads in any field. He loves to hunt, jump and do anything asked. He is a stunning, fun, safe all-rounder and is good to do. A lovable character in and out of the stable.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Gorgeous’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This quality gelding has three lovely paces combined with the most gorgeous, trainable temperament. He is competing at medium level dressage and working towards advanced medium. He qualified for the elementary music regionals this year and although not produced in showjumping, he has a lovely technique over a fence. He is good to do.”

View the advert

5. ‘Stunning schoolmistress’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This Irish draught mare has 79 showjumping Ireland points. She has proved successful on the amateur showjumping circuit for the past two years, picking up many wins and placings, including first place at the Cavan indoor derby (172 starters). She was also second in the 2016 amateur championships at Millstreet and third in the amateur Northern Ireland championships a few weeks ago. She is currently jumping 1.10/1.15m with ease. She has also competed up to 100cm level Eventing Ireland and could easily move up to one-star. She has successfully shown and has hunted three seasons in Ireland. She is extremely easy to ride — literally sit and point. She is a mare you can put your non-horsey friend on to join you for a hack and the next day go out and win on. This is the sweetest mare to handle and manage and she is an absolute lady at home.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way