There are plenty of opportunities to win — and lose — during the Cheltenham Festival this week (14-17 March).



Tom Peacock, racing journalist

Zabana — likely in the Ryanair Chase

“This is a horse that I suspect has been prepared with only Cheltenham in mind all season. He lost his chance in last year’s JLT when whipping around at the start but has already proved he is Grade 1 material and comes here under the radar.”

Brain Power — Champion Hurdle

“He has only been winning handicaps this season but his rampant improvement justifies his position in a wide-open Champion Hurdle. Could well prove to be the best of Nicky Henderson’s strong hand in the race.”

Dandridge — Grand Annual

“The chestnut was heavily backed prior to last year’s Grand Annual but left it too late to catch Solar Impulse. His patchy form this season is not too much of a concern considering he is trained by the shrewd Arthur Moore, who will have him right on the day.”

Harry Fry, Cheltenham Festival trainer

Unowhatimeanharry (pictured, below) — Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle

The gelding has won all eight starts since joining Harry Fry and provided the trainer with his first Festival win last year when victorious in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

“To rise through the ranks like he has is extraordinary — he has been brilliant and has won four times at Cheltenham in all,” said Harry Fry.

“He thrives on his racing — he just eats, sleeps and repeats.”

Neon Wolf — either the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle or Neptune Investment Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old has won all three of his starts under Rules, since making his debut in a National Hunt flat race at Uttoxeter in December.

“He has shown a good turn of foot which surprised us because he’s a big horse — a three-mile chaser in the making — and his owners, the Masterson family, have been very patient with him,” Harry told H&H.

Marcus Armytage, H&H’s racing correspondent



Brain Power — Champion Hurdle

“The only horse at Nicky Henderson’s which can work alongside Altior. I don’t think this year’s race is a great renewal so a good year to have a go at it with a ‘handicapper’.”

Whisper — RSA Chase

“I think the favourite Might Bite — also trained by Nicky Henderson — is flawed but I do reckon Nicky will still win the race.”

Neon Wolf — either the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle or Neptune Investment Novices’ Hurdle

“He simply looks like the best novice hurdler around at the moment.”

Hayley Moore, racing broadcaster and daughter of trainer, Gary Moore



Defi Du Seuil — Triumph Hurdle

“He is short enough in the market but I have liked this horse since early in the season and he is unbeaten in five runs over hurdles. He has winning track form, is a Grade One winner and will have champion Richard Johnson aboard. Philip Hobbs rates him as one of the best juveniles he has trained and he will be very hard to beat.”

Unowhatimeanharry — Stayers’ Hurdle

“What this horse has achieved for Harry Fry has been amazing — eight wins from eight starts — and he will take some stopping in the Stayers’ Hurdle as he bids to make it nine. He gave weight and a beating to some smart horses in the Cleeve Hurdle and is unbeaten in four runs at the track, including in the Neptune last year. He has to be one of the bankers of the week.”

Southfield Royale — Kim Muir Challenge Cup

“I do like horses with Festival form and last year’s fourth in the four-miler makes him very interesting back at Cheltenham. He was beaten by Minella Rocco and Native Theatre there — with Vieux Lion Rouge behind — and has only had one start this year. He had a rushed preparation for Doncaster and made a couple of early mistakes so the run is best ignored. He has been dropped to a mark of 141 on the back of that which makes him very appealing — especially if the talented James King gets the ride.”

Sue Montgomery, H&H’s bloodstock correspondent

Petit Mouchoir — Champion Hurdle

“Much-improved this season and has two Grade One wins at Leopardstown to prove it, and should have had a third at Newcastle, where he fell three out while travelling the strongest.”

Edwulf — RSA Chase

“Trained by Joseph O’Brien, he has been a chancy jumper, but got his act together with a vengeance last time out with an eyecatching performance under top-weight at Naas.”

Jury Duty — Pertemps Final Hurdle

“He was off for three months after a setback and only qualified for the Cheltenham race at the very last opportunity at Chepstow, but it has been his target for some time.”

Cue Card (pictured, below) — Cheltenham Gold Cup

“Only just scraped second in the King George at Kempton, but had paid the price for trying to go with Thistlecrack that day, and bounced back in style at Ascot last month. Would be the oldest winner since 1969, but has looked as good as ever this term.”



Tony Coleman, racing journalist and H&H’s Hunter Chase correspondent

Martello Tower — Ultima Handicap Chase

“Winner of the Albert Bartlett at the meeting two years ago and ran creditably to two out in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle, suggesting Cheltenham brings out the best in him. Has taken well to fences and looks favourably weighted for his handicap debut.”

A Genie In Abottle — JT McNamara National Hunt Chase

“He has progressed over fences and ran well when denied a hat-trick over an inadequate trip in a Grade Three at Naas. A solid stayer who would not be out of place in the RSA Chase, he could prove a class apart.”

Southfield Royale — Kim Muir Challenge Cup

“It might look a leap of faith to back a horse beaten almost 100 lengths on his sole start this campaign but there’s no doubting he’s eye-poppingly well-handicapped. His form includes chasing home Tea For Two in a Grade One plus finishing fourth in the National Hunt Chase, and this bears the hallmarks of long-term planning.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies, Cheltenham Festival trainer

The New One — Champion Hurdle

The nine-year-old has run three times this season, winning twice, including in the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock for the third year running.

He won a Grade One novice’s hurdle at the Festival in 2013 and has come third and fifth in the Champion Hurdle.

“We’re very lucky — he’s a great horse and of course I have to be hopeful,” Nigel told H&H.

The trainer also has exciting prospects in Bristol De Mai (Gold Cup) and last season’s Champion Bumper winner Ballyandy (Supreme Novices’ Hurdle) heading to the Festival — both are horses highly rated by the Twiston-Davies team.

Jon Ivan-Duke, bookmakers William Hill



Acapella Bourgeois — RSA Chase

“He was impressive at Navan last time, beating some decent rivals by a huge distance of 32 lengths. He is around 8/1 in the betting and has solid each-way claims.”

Top Notch — JLT

“The Willie Mullins-trained Yorkhill is likely to start favourite for this, but Top Notch really impressed me in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown and I think he can put Yorkhill’s jumping under pressure.”

Cue Card — Gold Cup

“I have to cheer for Colin Tizzard’s hero who might have won last year’s Gold Cup but for a silly fall. If he performs to his best, he has all the skill to win this year’s blue-riband race.”

